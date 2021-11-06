The recording of Hora do Faro with Erasmo had a kick and a tense atmosphere

The seventh eliminated from A Fazenda 13, Erasmo Viana, participated in the recordings of Hora do Faro this Friday (Nov 5) and caused the biggest uproar with his unfriendly responses to the questions asked by the guest journalists.

In addition to talking about the fights he got into on the reality show, the model was annoyed to hear that he would have been invited to A Fazenda because he was the ex-husband of digital influencer Gabriela Pugliesi: “I’m nothing, I have a story” , he said, with a face of few friends.

Another tense moment was when Pugliesi’s ex refused to respond to the story that he had hired the same image team as Juliette Freire to take care of his social networks. According to him, of the 30 people who worked on the BBB21 champion’s accounts, only one was hired. Asked if he had actually paid the amount of R$ 30 thousand reais to his adms, Erasmo said: “You don’t care”.

Hora do Faro with the participation of Erasmo Viana airs this Sunday (7/11), at 3:15 pm, on Record TV.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.