The seven types of tiredness and how to deal with them – Health

Often, even after a good night’s sleep, it is possible to wake up tired. This is because sleeping is quite different from resting. Of course, sleep can help with tiredness, but it must be understood that sleepiness improves when we sleep. Not tired. Sometimes even the more tired you are, the harder it is to sleep.

According to experts, extreme tiredness is a stress on the body. The limit is individual, but once exceeded, the person can enter Burnout.

Directly from Birmingham, on alabama, psychiatrist Saundra Dalton-Smith, creator of the theory of seven types of tiredness, released in the book Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity (Sacred Rest: Regain your life, renew your energy and restore your sanity) state by a video call and explained a little more about the specifics of each.

How did you design this study?

I have been a clinical psychiatrist for over 20 years and one of the main reasons people seek treatment today is because they are tired. So it all started there, really, working with my patients and seeing what worked and what didn’t when it came to helping them build, restore, renew and energize their lives.

So this all came through conversations with students and patients?

That. One of the things that was being seen over and over is that even when people were sleeping 7, 8 hours of sleep, they still said they were feeling tired. And that’s when we understood that resting is different from sleeping, because if that was the problem, and you were getting enough sleep, you should feel better.

So the seven types really came from looking at the ways we use energy in our day, looking specifically inward and seeing where each one has focused energy. And, of course, then think about what things you can do to restore that energy. So working with patients was a great source of information because people were there all the time. I see them 5-7 days a week.

How long have you been studying about this?

My children were young, one was 2 years old and the other was a newborn, and now they are 17 and 15 years old. So about 10 to 15 years. An entire life.

Was there any personal part in this study as well?

Yes, I was exhausted too. I was going through my own burnout situation and realizing that sleeping wasn’t improving the burnout I was feeling, nor did taking a vacation with my family help, so these were curatives for a much bigger problem. I was having ups and downs of energy.

It might look extremely successful from the outside. I had big contracts, I was in the newspapers, in the media. There was a big house, the children, the car, the man. That is, all the things I said I wanted to check the list. But it was bad how I felt living. And I had to make a decision to change that to build a life that I can really feel good about, that I enjoy, that I can have a smile on my face in the morning. And I think that’s the change we need in our culture.

With the pandemic we are much more tired than we were – and we were before. How do you see society and even your patients now?

I believe they are doing better than most of the population. I guess you can tell they were very intentional about their rest needs. And that’s just what I find in people who are familiar with my book and have auditioned. They began to be very objective, applying the study to their own lives. These people have an incredible level of self-awareness. They began to understand how they feel when they are energized and the difference when they are challenged to rest. So you tend to be a lot more curious and inquisitive.

During your TED-X talk, you said that we don’t understand the power of rest. What do you think we, as individuals and as a society, should do to understand this power?

I believe we need a change of thinking. Most of our focus these days is on productivity. It’s like I want to do more all the time. And that puts us on a wheel of exhaustion, in which we are continually exhausted, oppressed. But the big problem is that most of us have learned to be functional when we’re tired.

When burnout becomes the norm, when we become a burnout society where everyone hates their jobs, no one is happy. And I think as a culture you have to decide which norms are going to be acceptable. Unfortunately we accepted that this became the applicable standard. Which diminishes the quality of our lives. So when I talk about rest and the power of rest, it’s not just about restoring energy, it’s about reclaiming our lives from this culture of burnout that we live in.

A phrase of yours that I think sums it up well is “Resting is different from sleeping”

Sleep is necessary, don’t get me wrong. We need sleep. But we often try to do this before we actually get our rest of body, mind and spirit. Therefore, we treat sleep as if we could turn off all our energy levels and go into deep, high-quality sleep. While in reality, most of us cannot sleep well even when we try. If all your attention is focused on sleep, you are essentially missing the other ends of rest.

Do you think we’re used to getting tired?

The mental rest deficiency is probably the highest whenever we do the study. And I think a big part of it is that we actually train our brain to do multiple tasks at the same time. We tend to process information while constantly jumping from one thought to another.

So when you want to clear your mind, you have to practice it. And, unfortunately, this practice is necessary with our culture. Most of us, for example, have five to ten tabs open while we’re at the computer, so our brain learns that it doesn’t have to hold this thought, it can just jump to another one.

Is Mindfullness an interesting technique to apply in our life and try to change it?

Mindfulness is important to retrain the brain to go back and focus on one thing. One of the techniques that helps many people is using a word as their focal point. So whenever your mind starts thinking about contracts or email while traveling, for example, you mentally say the word family, and refocus your thoughts on what you want to focus on.

And be patient, because we’re not going to change overnight.

Yes! Small steps. Most of us, during our day-to-day work, are forced to revert to multitasking mode. So whenever you feel your mind is full, you can handle it. Like taking short breaks every two hours from work or keeping a notebook by your bed to jot down recurring thoughts, because often, before going to bed, you start thinking about your to-do list for the next day. And in that way you’re taking the responsibility out of your brain to contain the information.

How can you help our readers know what kind of rest they need and what kind of tiredness they feel?

Instead of just saying “I’m tired”, start by asking yourself: what kind of tiredness do I feel? Think about the work you do every day – whether in an office, a building or at home. And begin to understand how you spend your energy, going over each of the seven types of tiredness. Usually the area that you use the most energy is the one that is most likely to be fatigue deficient. But keep in mind that sometimes, as people are chronically burnt out, they start to learn some defense mechanisms, after all, otherwise they wouldn’t be able to keep doing the work.

If you’ve never heard of the type of tiredness, it could also be a hint of an area where you’re not doing so well. People say, “Saundra, I feel I need all seven.” Well, you do. But some of them you’re doing automatically, you feel refreshed, and you just keep doing it. But often it’s one or two we’re not paying attention to that are making our lives so exhausting.