The trillion-dollar mark that the owner of Google is very close to hitting | Companies

THE Alphabet, owner of Google, is closer to becoming the third company in the U.S to reach a $2 trillion market value, thanks to a 69% increase this year, driven by a recovery in digital ad spending and growth in its cloud business.
Shares rose Thursday for the third day in a row, closing at a record and just $29 billion off the mark. In the US, only Apple and Microsoft have achieved this feat.
Alphabet has the best performing stock this year among the top five technology companies from the USA. Optimistic analysts believe the stock will rise further, judging that the stock is still “cheap” given the company’s growth rate, which is higher than most of its peers.
“Alphabet is still growing as a small cap,” said Ryan Jacob, director of Jacob Asset Management. “If Tesla exceeded $1 trillion [em valor de mercado], Google, worth $2 trillion, is still cheap.” Jacob owns some Alphabet shares, along with Facebook’s parent Meta, and some high-growth technology small caps.
In fact, Alphabet has one of the cheapest stocks compared to other tech giants. Tesla, for example, trades with incredible 151 times future profits. In the case of the owner of Google, this number reaches 24.
Mountain View, Calif.-based Alphabet’s sales are expected to increase 40% this year, the fastest growing in at least a decade.
Alphabet’s Google: Alphabet has the best performing stock this year among the top five US tech companies — Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
A contrast to other similar companies, such as Snap and Twitter, which warned about their revenues. At the club of tech giants, Microsoft is expected to see revenue grow less in its current fiscal year.
Alphabet’s rise to the top has not been smooth and risks remain. A rise in interest rates over the past two months has put pressure on tech stocks and slowed the stock’s rise.
It’s the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US Central Bank), has just started the process of withdrawing stimuli during the pandemic, which generated a record flurry of stock purchases, especially in the technology.
Meanwhile, Google is also facing antitrust scrutiny. The Department of Justice and a group of states sued the company for allegedly abusing its domain in Internet searches.
“It’s not going to go away, but I think they’re adept at tackling these issues and it’s unlikely to have a significant impact on their bottom line,” said Jacob, a veteran of the dot-com bubble.