Never take too much food in your mouth. In addition to being unpleasant for others, as they will see your “bite”, it is unpleasant for you too, as you will not be able to really taste the food. Much less talk with your mouth full… or chew with your mouth open… HORRIBLE!!

when serving

At a formal event, at a restaurant or at a family meal, for no reason should you use your own cutlery to serve yourself. There will undoubtedly always be special cutlery for serving food.

spoon position

Something that many people do not know, but it is true, is that the spoon is inserted in the mouth from the front and not from the side (as it appears in many movies or other rules of etiquette), but without juggling the wrist, the movement should be Natural.

cut food

Never cut the whole meat, it should be cut into small pieces as you eat it, it is very bad manners to fill the plate with pieces of meat or any other food.

The bread

Bread usually comes in small pieces in more formal meals and restaurants, but if you have to break it, do it with your hands, not a knife.

Napkin

The correct way to use the napkin is to bring it to the middle of your mouth. It is not very correct to clean only the corners of the mouth, nor to pass it all over the mouth as if you were cleaning it from a great “damage”…

the napkin

The napkin, when the meal is finished, will be placed to the right of the plate and will not be folded. This is obvious, because doing so will expose the residue of what you have wiped from your mouth, which could result in embarrassment.

What to do with falling cutlery?

If one of your cutlery falls to the ground, avoid crouching to pick it up if there are service personnel. In this case, we can ask for your assistance and ask you to bring another cutlery.

Do not blow your nose at the table

The right thing is, in case of real flu, refuse the sexual encounter or avoid going to the restaurant. But in exceptional cases, excuse yourself and go to the bathroom or a secluded place like a terrace and do it discreetly. Never do it at the table.

Lipstick marks on glasses

It is important, when taking any drink, to clean your mouth before drinking, discreetly removing excess lipstick. The reason is simple: if you don’t, the lipstick mark on the glass is dowdy and unpleasant.

Don’t use your phone at the table

It is very inelegant and very rude to use the phone during a meal.

Do not put your feet on the table or chair beside

Even when you are alone (even at home) this rule is always well respected and luckily this is no longer seen.

Do not eat directly from the plate

Never take the plate or container to your mouth or use your hands, for this there are cutlery. There are some small exceptions: chicken a bird (but this in bars) and some crustaceans or oriental foods, which come with warm washcloths or sages to clean your fingers.

the elbows on the table

Never rest your elbows on the table. The rule: always (hands), maybe (forearms) never (elbows) is basic and fundamental in a good education.

no smoking at the table

Today it is an unnecessary rule thanks to the law that prohibits smoking in closed public spaces. But it is always good to remember that, at home or at friends’ houses, this rule is essential not to disturb other guests and, especially, when there are children present.

do not lick the dishes

This is so obvious that it goes without saying, but it is good to remember that children often do this and it is good to teach them, from an early age, the rules of good table manners…

do not use toothpicks

If you have the displeasure of having a piece of food (and the famous piece of salad) stuck in your teeth, do not use a toothpick and especially your hand to try to remove it. In case of extreme need, ask permission and go to the bathroom.

don’t burp

If in ancient times it was a compliment to the host, today burping at the table is simply a certificate of ignorance in terms of politeness and etiquette.

don’t suck your fingers

If you’ve gotten your fingers dirty, don’t put them in your mouth to clean them. Use your napkin discreetly.

Respect the order of the cutlery

Cutlery is placed according to the order of the dishes to be served. Therefore, they must be used correctly and in the order of placement. So you don’t run the risk of making a mistake when using them. The international and official placement is the European.

