‘There is still the risk of a third wave’ from Covid, says Secretary of Health of Ceará – Metro

The head of the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa), the doctor Marcus Gadelha, warned of the risk that the State is still facing a third wave of the pandemic of Covid-19.

“There is still a risk of the occurrence of the third wave, but the State of Ceará has been working hard so that this does not happen,” said the secretary in a video released by Sesa this Friday (5).

See the secretary’s statement:

He guaranteed that the state seeks to expand vaccine coverage, making immunizations available to the entire population, to whom he called for complete the immunization schedule.

“The probability of the occurrence of the third wave will greatly decrease if we have the greatest number of people vaccinated, a greater number of people vaccinated with a complete vaccination schedule and if we do this as quickly as possible,” he stressed.

Faced with the risk not ruled out, Gadelha also asked for the support of managers to sensitize the citizens of Ceará about the importance of vaccination.

continuous risk

This is not the first time that the risk of a third pandemic wave in Ceará has been pointed out. In the first half of this year, specialists warned about this possibility, including due to Mother’s Day, a favorable time for family gatherings, such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve, events whose dates are approaching.

Vaccinometer

Until Thursday (4), Sesa accounted for the application of 11,851,362 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in the state. Of these, 6.5 million were destined for first doses (D1), 4.9 million for second doses (D2) and 165,502 for single doses (DU).