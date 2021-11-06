Three fairs to renegotiate debts for gas, electricity, card and more – Economy

Three major online events are being held simultaneously to help consumers with debt catch up on their bills: the Debt Negotiation and Financial Advice Mutirão; the Clean Fair Name; and Comgás’ Debt Balance.

One of them started on Monday (1) and two started on Wednesday (3). The three end between November 30th and December 5th. Check out how to join:

Joint Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance

The joint effort started on Monday (1) and will continue until November 30th. It allows those who are in arrears with financial institutions to have the opportunity to pay off their debts.

The event is promoted by the Central Bank, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), the National Consumer Secretariat and the Federal Senate, and also focuses on financial education.

The first step to join the task force is to register on the consumer.gov.br platform. To register, you must inform the CPF number and create a password.

Next, it is necessary to verify if the company is registered. To do so, click on “Register claim” and, in the PROBLEM field, select the DEBT RENEGOTIATION/INSTALLMENT option.

If the institution is on the list, just select it and make a proposal. The bank has ten days to analyze the request and respond.

For which debts the joint effort is suitable:

• those that are in the name of a natural (natural) person;

• those that are in arrears;

• those that were contracted with banks or finance companies; and

• those that do not have assets as collateral, that is, other than vehicle and real estate financing, for example.

Consumers can check the step-by-step instructions for trading on the website http://mutirao.febraban.org.br.

On Febraban’s page, it is also possible to obtain information on how to check the value of your pending financial matters through the link Registrato, of the Central Bank. But beware: you must be registered with the gov.br or not central bank.

Service

Joint Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance

When: from November 1st to November 30th

Where: http://www.consumidor.gov.br and http://www.mutirao.febraban.org.br

Clean Fair Name

undefined

The Feirão Limpa Nome, by Serasa, began on Wednesday (3) and will continue until November 30, with the participation of more than 100 companies from different sectors.

In the event, it is possible to renegotiate debts with up to 99% discount and interest-free installments. This year’s novelty is the debt aid that will pay R$50 in Serasa’s digital wallet to anyone who negotiates and pays upfront agreements starting at R$200.

Consumers can pay water, electricity, telephone, credit card and store bills, among other debits, through Serasa’s digital wallet.

The renegotiation can be done through three channels: website, WhatsApp and telephone.

The campaign is valid for consumers to negotiate and pay at least R$ 200 in debt, which can be done in more than one agreement. Agreements must be negotiated in cash through the Serasa application and paid by maturity.

If the chosen and generated maturity date is after November 30, payment must be made on the same day.

Service

Clean Fair Name

When: from November 3rd to 30th

Where: in the Serasa app, available on Google Play and the App Store; at the site Clean Fair Name; WhatsApp 11 99575-2096; telephone 0800 591 1222; or at more than 7,000 Post Office agencies (you must bring an original document with a photo)

debt balance

undefined

Comgás, a piped natural gas distributor, started the Debt Balance on Wednesday (3). The company gives progressive discounts of up to 50%, without interest and fines, for consumers to pay off their overdue debts.

The campaign will continue until November 30th.

The novelty of this edition is that the customer will be able to trade via WhatsApp and pay with Pix.

Customers interested in repaying their debts must access the website with an email and password or user code, which is found on the upper right of the gas bills.

Those who prefer the practicality of WhatsApp can contact the official Comgás number: (11) 3325-0197.

Service

Comgás Debt Balance

When: from November 3rd to 30th

Where: http://www.virtual.comgas.com.br/saldaodedivida or WhatsApp: (11) 3325-0197

