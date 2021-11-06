TIM has more than 200 vacancies open for women

In order to expand the access of the female public to the labor market, TIM has more than 200 vacancies open to women. There are chances for the most diverse profiles and areas of activity distributed throughout the country.

Through the Positive Women application, a platform focused on empowering women through content and tools, candidates will find much more than job opportunities, with exclusive access to courses and tips related to topics such as innovation, technology and business, career, management of time, health and diversity and inclusion.

Those interested in a job opening can check the full list in the app. Chances are for different positions and seniority levels, going through areas such as commercial, sales, legal, engineering, information technology and marketing.

Of the total available positions, around 68 are for operation in São Paulo – capital and cities of São José dos Campos, Santo André and Osasco. It is also possible to find opportunities for remote work, expanding the access of people from all over the country.

how to apply

Interested women should access the website https://home.mulherespositivas.com.br to download the application and register their profile on the platform.

After completing the application, the candidate must click on the vacancy of interest to then be directed to the responsible company page and follow the selection process directly with the company.

According to TIM, access to the app is free and it can be downloaded by users of any operator.

