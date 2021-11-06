Timbó company wins auction and will be 5G supplier for the entire southern region of Brazil

The timbo company Unifique, integrated into the 5G Sul Consortium, will be one of those responsible for the supply of 5G to the southern region of Brazil. Together with União Copel, from Paraná, they will be responsible for operating in the 80 MHz frequency of the 3.5 GHZ (Gigahertz) band in Santa Catarina, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

The 5G Sul Consortium won on Thursday, 4, the lot in the Southern Region of Brazil in the auction held by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The amount to be paid will be R$73.6 million.

The expectation is that Unifique will offer 5G services to 247 municipalities in Santa Catarina and 423 in Rio Grande do Sul by 2029. The cities in Paraná will be in charge of Copel.

Anatel’s auction began this Thursday and ends this Friday, 5th, to define the companies that will supply the 5G network throughout the country. On the first day, the validated bids represented a movement of more than R$7 billion.

The main winners so far are the operators Vivo, Tim and Claro, which made the finishing touch and will be responsible for supplying the 3.5 GHz bands for the entire country. In the 700MHz band, the winner of the auction was Winity II Telecom, linked to the Pátria Fund, which will therefore constitute a new telephone operator in the country.

