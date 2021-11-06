Tite summons Vinicius Jr. to the Brazilian team after Roberto Firmino was cut due to injury

Real Madrid striker has been called up for Roberto Firmino’s vacancy, cut due to a left thigh injury

Vinicius Júnior is summoned to the Brazilian Team for commitments against Colombia, the 11th, and Argentina, the 16th, by South American World Cup qualifiers.

This Friday (5), the CBF issued a statement confirming the presence of the attacker, who has been standing out in the Real Madrid. The 21-year-old will replace Roberto Firmino, who was recalled due to a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

See the CBF press release below:

Vinicius Jr. is called up for the next two games for the Brazilian team. He will replace Roberto Firmino, recalled after confirming the muscle injury in the posterior region of the left thigh.

On Thursday morning (04), Rodrigo Lasmar, doctor of the Brazilian team, received information from Liverpool’s medical department and informed the technical committee that Firmino’s injury prevents him from participating in the team’s training and games in the coming weeks.

Leader of the Qualifiers with 31 points from 11 games (10 wins and one draw), the Brazilian team starts to meet next Monday (08) in São Paulo, location of the game against Colombia on Thursday (11) . Five days later, the team led by coach Tite will make its last match in 2021 against Argentina in San Juan.

The absence of Vinicius Jr. from Tite’s initial list had already become an issue in the Spanish press. The newspapers of the European country contested the coach’s choices to leave the Real Madrid striker out.

Brazil’s next commitments will be in November, against the Colombia on the 11th, at Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm, for the 13th round and the Argentina, on the 16th, at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, in San Juan, at 20:30, for the 14th round.

Vini Jr. during training of the Brazilian team at Granja Comary Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Preparations will begin on November 8th, at the CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, from Corinthians. After the match against the Colombians, the team prepares in the CT of the palm trees before boarding for Argentina.

With 10 wins in 11 games, the Brazilian team leads the qualifiers with 28 points. The expectation is, quite possibly, to guarantee a place in the World Cup in this round.