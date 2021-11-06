Today’s Super Seven 166 result; friday 11/5

the super seven raffled today, Friday O contest 166, with a prize of BRL 800 thousand, check it out now the Result of Super Seven 166; the drawn dozens are: 09-07-09-02-02-09. check everything here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News.

O draw was held at 20h in the space of the Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and broadcast through the digital channels of the Box: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to TV network.

Also, to bet on the next competition from super seven, just go to one Lottery Houses unit or bet for Online Lotteries, that allow bets until 19:30.

Therefore, to place a simple bet of 7 dozens, the bettor must fork out BRL 2.5. However, you can opt for bets with more numbers, being possible to choose up to 14 numbers.

Result of Super Seven 166 (11/05/)

O Result of Super Seven 166, was held at 8 pm, and brought the millionaire award for BRL 800 thousand, check now the dozens drawn in this Friday:

So if you haven’t been awarded, don’t worry. After that, the next contest of super seven, will be held at Monday, Because the super seven holds three drawings a week.

won the lottery? VHere’s how to receive your award.

Firstly, to receive the awards from the Lotteries Cash, you can go to any accredited lottery store or Caixa branches. However, if the gross premium exceeds R$1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches. In conclusion, you only receive the prize upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and the receipt of the original and winning bet, insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

