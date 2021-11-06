Toffoli gives Bolsonaro 10 days to explain attacks on journalists in Italy

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), gave President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) 10 days to explain the attacks suffered by journalists in Italy while covering the Brazilian president’s participation in the G20.

Toffoli is the rapporteur of the action that was filed with the Supreme by the Sustainability Network party this Monday (1).

“The relevance of the issue debated in this argument gives rise to the analogical application of the abbreviated rite of art. 12 of Law No. 9,868/99, in order for the decision to be taken definitively. Request information from the requested party within 10 (ten) days. Afterwards, it must be seen, successively, within 5 (five) days, by the Attorney General of the Union and the Attorney General of the Republic”, Toffoli decided in his order.

Article 12 of the law cited by the minister defines that the rapporteur of the case, “given the relevance of the matter and its special significance for the social order and legal security, may, after providing the information, within ten days, and the manifestation of the Attorney General of the Union and the Attorney General of the Republic, successively, within five days, submit the case directly to the Court, which will have the power to definitively judge the action”.

The party asks that the presidency of the Republic be obliged “to adopt, immediately, all the necessary means to ensure the free exercise of the press, as well as the physical integrity of journalists and other media professionals, during the coverage of the president’s actions. ”.

Journalists report aggression

Brazilian journalists reported attacks during an act in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro on the last day of the G20 summit, in Rome, last Sunday (31).

Around 6 pm (local time, 2 pm in Brasília), Bolsonaro left the Brazilian embassy and walked, accompanied by security guards and several supporters. In total, there were seven journalists at the scene – three reported that they were beaten.

Leonardo Monteiro, from TV Globo, said that after asking questions while the president was walking, an Italian security guard punched him in the stomach and immobilized him. He said that despite the punch, he didn’t get hurt.

Jamil Chad, from the UOL website, was filming with his cell phone the same security guard who would have punched the TV Globo reporter. The security guard then took the cell phone and threw it on the ground.

Ana Estela, from the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, said that she was trying to get closer to the president, who was standing still, to take pictures on her cell phone, but was also pushed by another Italian police officer.