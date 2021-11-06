Torcida sells out 20,000 tickets to return to Mineirão, and Cruzeiro puts new cargo on sale | cruise

The 20,000 tickets on sale for the match between Cruzeiro and Brusque, next Tuesday, at Mineirão, are sold out. With that, early this Friday night, the club released a new load for the game, in the upper red sector.
Fox did not say how many tickets were offered for sale, but the initial public expectation and the available face were 22,500 fans, according to the minutes of the match.
“With the approval of the security team and the management responsible for the stadium, Clube Azul is releasing a new amount of tickets for the upper red sector. The value will be R$60 (full) and R$30 (solidary half),” he said the note. The sale is made through ingresso.cruzeiro.com.br.
Torcida sells out 20,000 tickets to return to Mineirão, and Cruzeiro puts new cargo on sale — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro
The match marks the return of Cruzeiro to Mineirão. The club was ordering the games at Independência in the last rounds. In this Series B, Raposa also had the Arena do Jacaré as its home, in Sete Lagoas, in addition to Mineirão itself.
With a bad campaign, close to the relegation zone for the Serie C of the Brazilian Nationals, Cruzeiro’s strategy is to reconnect the team’s fans with the games at Gigante da Pampulha. Therefore, a campaign with popular tickets for this match is being made.