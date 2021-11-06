Treasury Direct: government bond rates reverse high and fall in this 6th; fixed rate interest reaches 12.1% per year

SAO PAULO – After two sessions of strong fluctuation in the Treasury Direct prices and rates, the government bond market reversed the high in the early morning of Friday (5) and now operates in the afternoon with a drop in the premiums paid for the papers.

On a day with an empty economic agenda and without major political highlights, investors are following another day of the 5G auction and developments around the PEC dos Precatórios, as there is some fear that some parties will change their position in the discussions next Tuesday (9), when the proposal is analyzed again.

On the external radar, also pay attention to the October employment report in the United States. In Asia, the market monitors the increase in cases of Covid and lockdowns in China, as well as the announcement of payment problems involving the second largest Chinese developer, Kaisa Group.

At Tesouro Direto, at 3:00 pm, the remuneration of fixed-rate paper maturing in 2026 dropped to 11.98%, below the 12.20% seen at the beginning of the day. A day earlier, however, the bond offered interest of 12.14% per annum.

Likewise, the return paid by the Prefixed Treasury 2031, with semiannual interest, was 11.74%, compared to 12.02% per year recorded at the opening of negotiations. The figure is also lower than the 11.94% per year seen in the previous session.

This Friday, the profitability offered by the shorter-term fixed-rate papers – 2024 and 2026 – continued to be higher than the return offered by the bond maturing in 2031. The difference between the 2024 and 2031 Prefixed Treasury reached 33 basis points , at the 3pm update.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2026 was 5.18%, against 5.28% per year at the beginning of the day. Yesterday afternoon, the profitability offered was 5.21%. At the same time, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055 with payment of semiannual interest offered a real return of 5.30%, slightly above the 5.27% of the previous day.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Friday afternoon (5):

PEC of Precatório, fuel and 5G auction

On the political scene, the eyes of financial agents are still focused on the developments of the PEC dos Precatórios. After approval of the basic text of the proposal at dawn on Thursday (4), Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, reiterated that the PEC returns to the plenary of the house at 9 am on next Tuesday (9).

After a close vote, with 312 votes in favor – just above the 308 favorable votes needed, the newspaper Economic value informs that the approval in the first round displeased the leaders of the PDT, PSB, Podemos and PSDB.

According to the publication, these parties have now intensified efforts to convince colleagues to withdraw support for the measure in the second round. Ciro Gomes (PDT), for example, even “suspended” his pre-candidacy for the presidency, after party colleagues joined the PEC. In the Senate, the proposal also faces resistance, says the newspaper.

The PEC dos Precatórios is the main bet that the Ministry of Economy currently has on the table to open budget space in 2022. With this slack, the government intends to fund Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program that will replace Bolsa Família – with an average value of R$400.

Another issue that raises concerns among investors because it can lead to greater inflationary pressures is fuel. Newspaper report Economic value shows that October was the most expensive month of this century for gasoline consumers.

According to experts consulted by the newspaper, the readjustment announced last week by Petrobras should generate an impact of 3% on the pump. If this percentage is confirmed, this could increase by 0.18 percentage point the inflation measured by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of November.

Also on investors’ radar is the 5G auction. According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the market acquired around 85% of the licenses to use the radio frequency bands in the auction.

The result of the event, classified by the agency as the largest in Latin America and the second in Brazil (only behind the pre-salt). The auction ended with a total value of R$46.79 billion, according to Anatel.

external radar

On the international scene, the market follows US employment data. The US Department of Labor reported on Friday that the country created 531,000 jobs in October.

The data was above expectations. The median of the survey by Refinitiv with economists projected the creation of 450,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month, compared to the creation of 194,000 jobs in September.

The unemployment rate, in turn, dropped from 4.8% to 4.6%. Refinitiv’s projection was that the unemployment rate would be 4.7% last month.

In Asia, the developer Kaisa Group announced that it has stopped paying part of its debts in wealth management products. The company is the second largest in the sector in China, behind only the Evergrande Group, which is heavily indebted.

Another highlight is Pfizer’s announcement that its Covid-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89%. In a statement, the drugmaker said it plans to send the results to US regulatory authorities for emergency drug authorization as soon as possible.

