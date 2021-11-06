Truck loaded with EVGA RTX 30 GPUs stolen in USA

Most likely destination is a mining farm, with the plates costing a fortune in the market

EVGA, Nvidia’s great partner for video card manufacturing, reported on their forum that a load of video cards were stolen, they are from the RTX 30 family. In a world where video cards are used not just for gaming and doing scientific calculations, but to mine cryptocurrencies, its value gets too high. Consequently, when scarcity hits, their actual selling prices soar, which naturally makes them a target for thieves.

The boards that were in the shipment were valued between $329.99 and $1959.99, meaning the entire EVGA board line, from the RTX 3060 to the top-of-the-line RTX 3090, was stolen from a truck in Southern California last year. Friday (10/29). It’s not clear whether an armed robbery took place, but a truckload of video cards is certainly worth tens of thousands of dollars today.



It is very likely that the fate of these video cards is a farm… Mining! How far have we come! With the situation that the hardware scenario has been in in recent months, of scarcity and abusive prices, this could be a new “strand” of theft crimes.

EVGA reinforces in its online forum that:

receiving, buying, selling and hiding items that are the result of theft is a crime.

Furthermore, the company holds the serial numbers of the stolen material and if anyone tries to register the product on its portal, they will certainly not receive a manufacturer’s warranty, and may even indirectly contribute to tracking the stolen material. The company says that anyone buying branded video cards outside of official channels should check the serial number in advance on its portal to verify its origin.

Those who have information about stolen goods are asked to share the information with the company via an appropriate email, made available in the publication of its official notice in the EVGA forum.



Source: Kotaku