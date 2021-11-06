Uber has 1st operating profit after more than a decade of operation – Época Negócios

+



Uber has 1st operating profit (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

THE Uber This Thursday released its first positive operating result on an adjusted basis since the company was launched more than a decade ago, with its two most important segments, passenger transport and food delivery, coming out of the red.

Company executives allayed investor concerns about driver shortages, telling industry analysts that spending on incentives to lure drivers back into the company’s apps has lagged behind.

Uber had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure that excludes one-time costs such as stock-based compensation, of $8 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30. This compared to a loss on the same basis of 625 million a year ago.

The company has forecast adjusted earnings of $25 million to $75 million for the last quarter of 2021. Analysts expect an average of $114 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue grew 72 percent to $4.8 billion, above the analysts’ average estimate of $4.4 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.