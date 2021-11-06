Uber records the first operating profit in its history in more than a decade

THE Uber announced last Thursday (4) its first operating profit since 2009, period that reached the market. With that, finally, the two most important segments of the company, passenger transport and food delivery, came out of the red. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure that excludes one-time costs such as stock-based compensation, was $8 million for the quarter ended September 30.





For comparison purposes, the company recorded a loss of $625 million in the same period in 2020. The company’s total revenue grew 72 percent to $4.8 billion, above the average analyst estimate, who projected revenue of $4.4 billion. For the last quarter of 2021, the company forecasts an adjusted profit between $25 million and $75 million. According to data from consulting firm Refinitiv, analysts expect earnings of around US$ 114 million, on average.

driver shortage

After finally coming out of the red, Uber faces a serious problem in several regions of the planet, with evidence for Brazil, where fuel prices soared in recent months because of the pandemic and the devaluation of the real against the dollar. This way, the situation is considered complicated for drivers and deliverymen. Many of the company’s partners withdrew from the service because the remuneration of the races is not covering the expenses, which are getting bigger.







Uber executives allayed investor concerns about driver shortages, telling industry analysts that spending on incentives to lure drivers back into the company’s apps has lagged behind. To try to keep drivers in the app, Uber recently announced several programs with monthly rewards and new modes of payment and transport for users. What do you think could be done to resolve this impasse between the app and drivers? Tell us in the comments below!