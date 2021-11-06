Ubisoft turns 35 and offers gifts, prizes and rewards

PC games are up to 80% off

Ubisoft is one of the biggest game developers in the industry and she is celebrating 35 years Of history. To celebrate this milestone, she is offering free game (for a limited time), rewards, gifts of course, promotions. To begin, Ghost Recon Breakpoint is free until Sunday (7) and with 85% discount.

The developer is offering BRL 5,500 in coupons daily to be used in your store. To participate, you need to access this site, click on “Join to Win”, log in with yours and that’s it. Is important come back every day until December 5th to renew your chances. Winners will be notified by email with instructions.

Every Ubisoft store has up to 80% off. Is it possible to find Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for R$119.99, Watch Dogs Legion (R$100), The Crew 2 Gold Edition (R$52), Immortals Fenyx Rising (R$99.96), Rainbow Six Siege (R$24) and The Division 2 (BRL 27). Aside from all the other titles in these franchises. The newly released Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic are not on sale. discounts are for PC.

The signature Ubisoft+ offers over 100 games (134 specifically) among the developer’s most famous franchises. In addition to the base game, it is possible to have DLCs available as well. The subscription offers titles from the 90s like racing games POD and Speed ​​Buster, between others. A pity not to have the first games in the Driver franchise.



Of the many games in the developer’s catalog, she even distributed titles that have nothing to do with the games she developed, such as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back by Gameboy (1992), Bomberman (1990), WarCraft II: Tides of Darkness (1995), The Elder Scrolls: Arena (1994) among several other not-so-known titles.

Franchises like Driver, Prince of Persia, Splinter Cell, Brothers in Arms, Rainbow Six (single player), unfortunately fell by the wayside. The last Driver (Driver: San Francisco) didn’t have a very good acceptance, Prince of Persia Sands of Time will get a remake. Splinter Cell is only in rumors, Brothers in Arms was never mentioned again and any possibility of a game like Rainbow Six Vegas was overshadowed by Rainbow Six Siege.



From 35 years of Ubisoft, you would have any older memories to share? I would definitely quote the first two Drivers, where I spent many hours. Nobody even dreamed of GTA 3D open world.

