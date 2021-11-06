Up to 60% Off Xbox Games on Amazon

Many physical Xbox games are up to 60% off at Amazon. Renew your gallery with games aimed at Microsoft’s featured consoles, such as FIFA 22 and Far Cry 6.

If you have new generation consoles, don’t worry. Virtually all Xbox One games run on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S due to backwards compatibility, ensuring their gameplay at the highest level.

Below, the IGN Brazil highlights five games with a discount on Amazon. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations*

FIFA 22

Re-imagined gameplay creates fundamental advances you’ll experience across all FIFA 22 modes. Recreating goalkeepers and goalkeepers brings more composure and consistency to the most important position on the field, and new ball physics rethinks every pass, submission, goal and explosive racing.

FIFA 22 costs R$233.90 on Amazon

Far Cry 6

Antón Castillo, Yara’s dictator, intends to rescue his country’s glory at any cost, along with his son, Diego, who is as bloodthirsty as his father. Play as Dani Rojas, join the revolutionary Libertad group and fight your way to Esperanza and overthrow Antón Castillo and his oppressive regime.

Far Cry 6 costs R$224.91 on Amazon

Back 4 Blood

Join the killing spree in Back 4 Blood, a first-person co-op game from the creators of the Left 4 Dead franchise. The story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak in which most of humanity was killed or infected by the Worm of Hell. Hardened by unstoppable events and emboldened to fight for what’s left of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Sentinels rallied to face the infected horrors known as the Infected and claim the world.

Back 4 Blood costs R$263.99 on Amazon

Devil May Cry 5

Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have come together to create the most exaggerated, technically advanced and utterly insane action experience of this generation. Years have passed since the legions of hell came to this world, but now a new demonic invasion has begun and humanity’s last hope lies in the hands of three lone demon hunters, each with a radically different gameplay style. United by fate and a thirst for revenge, these hunters will have to face their own demons to survive.

Devil May Cry 5 costs R$ 100.00 on Amazon

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

In this original Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll encounter powerful new beings and iconic characters, all involved in a fight for the fate of the galaxy. It’s time to show the universe what you’re capable of. You play the role of Star-Lord and everything is allowed with his daring combat style, from elemental pistols and jet boots to mass attacks.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy costs R$ 268.90 on Amazon

*Buying from the links above, the IGN Brazil receives a share.

