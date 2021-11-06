US Congress Approves $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Package Proposed by Biden | World

The United States Congress approved on Friday night (5) a package of investments in infrastructure of US$ 1.2 trillion proposed by President Joe Biden.

The plan’s approval represents a partial victory for the Democrat, who failed to get his other ambitious project, worth $1.7 trillion, to reform the country’s social protection system and invest in the fight against global warming to be voted on Friday. .

The infrastructure bill passed by a comfortable 228 to 206 votes. The authorization for this spending is an achievement for Biden amid falling personal approval ratings and following the Democratic Party’s defeat in Virginia’s gubernatorial election.

“Clean drinking water for children, access to broadband, electric vehicles, more investments in public transport. And more is to come,” President’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki posted on a social network.

The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives started the day with the goal of approving the infrastructure project, which had passed the Senate, and then sending the upper house another even larger social and environmental spending initiative, worth up to US$ 1.85 trillion.

At least six moderate Democrats were unwilling to commit to the “Build Back Better” (BBB) ​​welfare package, arguing that they first needed to see a full assessment of its economic impact by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which will not be available for less than a week.

With a Democratic majority of just three votes in the House of Representatives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to postpone voting on the BBB plan, which she promised before Thanksgiving break on November 25th.

Progressives initially blocked a vote on the infrastructure project amid suspicions that Senate centrists would reject the BBB plan once they were able to turn their transportation improvements into law. But Pelosi refused to back down and insisted on a vote by the end of the day.

“I’m confident that by the week of November 15, the council will pass the BBB plan,” Biden said tonight.

Passing the infrastructure package required complicated math, but the Democrats managed to attract votes from 13 Republicans.

“After four years of failed ‘infrastructure weeks’ under the control of Trump and the Republicans, President Biden has fulfilled his promise and led a historic investment in our country’s infrastructure,” celebrated Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Biden, who spent two days on the phone with congressmen, followed the vote at the official residence, after strategizing with his political and legislative teams and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ten months ago, President Joe Biden promised big changes for a nation ravaged by the pandemic, but has seen his popularity ebb and flow with a resounding defeat of his party in local elections in Virginia this week.

The colossal investment plan for roads, bridges, ports and high-speed Internet passed the upper house in mid-August, backed by Democratic and Republican senators, a rare occurrence in a politically polarized Congress. Its approval by the Lower House marks a victory for Biden, a former senator who often brags about his ability to forge bipartisan deals.