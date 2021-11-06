US stock hits record high after US employment data

The S&P 500 set another record this Friday (5th) and posted a week of solid gains following a strong US jobs report and the release of positive data for Pfizer’s experimental pill against Covid-19. The index closed at 0.56%, at 36,327 points.

The US Department of Labor report showed higher-than-expected job creation last month as Covid-19 infections declined, providing further evidence that economic activity is picking up steam at the start of the fourth quarter. .

According to The Wall Street Journal, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said labor market developments will be key in determining when the central bank will raise interest rates.

Major Wall Street indices hit record highs this Friday.

The Dow Jones ended the day up 0.56%, at 36,327 points; Nasdaq, at 0.20%, at 15,971 points.

Ten of the top 11 S&P sectors advanced in today’s session (5), such as energy, finance and industrials earning more than 1% each.

For example, Pfizer shares closed up 10.86%, at $48.61, as a study of the company’s experimental antiviral pill for Covid-19 reduced the chances of hospitalization or death for Covid-19 by 89%. adults at risk of developing severe disease.

At the same time, Expedia group jumped 11% after the travel agency posted strong third-quarter revenue, while Pinterest rose 3.9% on positive fourth-quarter revenue forecast.