Users complain about bugs in new version of WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp released this Friday (5), the new web version of the application for all users. The update allows operation on the computer without the need for a cell phone connected to the internet. It is now also possible to use your account on up to four connected devices and one cell phone at the same time.

Despite being good news, the update caused a headache for some users, who went to social networks to complain about bugs. There are those who cannot connect WhatsApp to the computer, while others complain about problems in the Business version of the application. You can see some of the main complaints below.

Is this update ~jenial~ of WhatsApp Web giving you a problem? In addition to no longer requiring the connected cell phone without giving the user an option to choose – which will now allow VazaJatos de Zap – I have been alternating between these two screens for some attempts: pic.twitter.com/9z8K5lpljy — Luís Fernando Tófoli (@lftofoli) November 5, 2021

The new Whatsapp Web Independente do Celular is very good, it is so independent that it simply doesn’t connect to the computer anymore. Freed himself. Fly, my dear, send news from the free world. — Camila Faria (@reclamis) November 5, 2021

whatsApp web updated! Now it went from being very slow to simply not connecting 🥰 pic.twitter.com/i0AtqzizbY — certified lover boy (@stumptwd) November 5, 2021

Thank you WhatsApp for this update that DOES NOT work for my company’s WhatsApp Business!!! Now I’m without WhatsApp Web!!! PQP — Marcella Barbieri (@mafbarbieri) November 5, 2021

The new version was introduced in July, but was being tested with users of the beta version of WhatsApp. But as of this Friday (5) billion users around the world have access to the update.

With support for multiple devices, even if limited, WhatsApp finally gets closer to rival Telegram, which has been used for years on PC and mobile independently.