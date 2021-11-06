Vale (VALE3) sells all of Mosaic’s shares for $1.26 billion

Business

THE Valley (VALE3) sold its stake in Mosaic (MOSC34), an American fertilizer company, as communicated to the market issued by the mining company on Friday (5).

According to Vale, the transaction includes all of the common shares of mosaic owned by the company.

At Mosaic sale, Vale forecasts a net value (even before selling expenses) of 34,176,574 shares obtained through a secondary offering, which should be in the amount of US$ 1.26 billion.

“This transaction reinforces Vale’s strategic pillar of discipline in capital allocation and the continuous focus on our main businesses,” says the document initialed by the mining company’s IR Director, Gustavo Duarte Pimenta.

It is estimated that the settlement of the sale operation made by Vale will take place next Tuesday (9).

The company of fertilizers is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA), and operates in several countries. In Brazil, Mosaic has activities in the agribusiness in just over ten states.

The company is one of the largest in the production and sale of combined phosphate and potash, operating in the mining, production, import, sale and distribution of fertilizers for application in various agricultural crops and ingredients for animal nutrition.

Over the past six months, the shares of mining company already had a devaluation of 41.3%. The last quarterly result did not encourage the Brazilian market.

Valid in 3Q21

in your result In financial terms, Vale recorded a profit of US$ 3.886 billion, an increase of 34% over the same period in 2020. Compared to the second quarter of this year, profit showed a drop of 49%.

The result came below market expectations, which projected a gain close to US$ 5 billion.

In the financial statements released on the last Thursday of October (28), Vale highlighted that the result, compared to the second quarter, reflected the lower Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation) and the impairment of business investments of coal.

already the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was US$ 6.938 billion in the period, an increase of 14% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

Cash generation measured by adjusted Ebitda jumped 14% in one year, to US$ 6.938 billion. When compared to the immediately previous quarter, however, the indicator showed a drop of 37%.

main business of Valley, iron ore production reached 89.421 million tonnes in the third quarter of 2021, up 0.8% over the same period last year, as shown in the company’s production report released earlier this week. Sales rose 3.2% on this basis of comparison, reaching 67.844 million tons in the period.