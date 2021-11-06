Vasco fan, streamer Casimiro sends the real thing to Vasco fans and values ​​Botafogo’s campaign: ‘Unknown people who give life’

when did the Serie B, nine out of ten journalists saw the Vasco in a better situation than the Botafogo to fight for access. But, with five rounds to go, the scenario is extremely opposite. The journalist, streamer and Vasco fan Casimiro Miguel made a vent and sent the real to the cross-maltinos on the internet.

After the defeat against Guarani this Thursday, in Campinas, which decreed virtually any dream of access to Vasco, Casimiro said he was uncomfortable with the posture of some Vasco fans and praised the philosophy and campaign of rival Botafogo in the competition.

– What bothered me the most in this whole process was the relationship between Vasco and Botafogo. The fan started to get the feeling that their team was shit. And over time, the unknowns of Botafogo were seen giving their lives. Chay is a guy who gives life. Last week he was quoted by Tite. When would this happen to him? Botafogo is the team of his life! Chay is fighting for his life, for his exposure, for his work. And the guys who are in Vasco, what are they fighting for? It’s hard for me to believe that the players who are playing for Vasco today will care whether or not they move up, because next year they’ll be at other clubs. They are guys who have a brand – vented Casimiro.

– At the beginning of the competition, Vasco was hiring well-known players, but today you look at Zeca and it’s scary. Vasco at no time rehearsed a climb, did not attend the G-4 – he completed.

Annoyed with his team’s campaign, Casimiro threw in the towel even before this Sunday’s derby between Vasco and Botafogo, in São Januário.

– There are fans saying that the classic will be life or death. Botafogo took off, is doing a straight championship, without vanity, understanding the competition. There are fans of Vasco saying that Botafogo plays poorly… Fuck it, it’s adding points, it’s going up. Vasco will not go up – he decreed.

VIDEO | See Casimiro’s outburst: