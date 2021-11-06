Vasco has important embezzlement to duel with Botafogo for Serie B | Vasco



Vasco de Fernando Diniz is in a delicate situation – Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

Vasco de Fernando Diniz is in a delicate situationRafael Ribeiro / Vasco

Published 11/05/2021 19:09

Rio – The absolute titleholder under the command of Fernando Diniz, left-back Riquelme defrauds Vasco in the match against Botafogo, this Sunday (7), at 4 pm, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The player received the third yellow card during the defeat by 1-0 to Guarani, last Thursday (4), and is suspended for the derby.

With the low in the starting lineup, the tendency is for coach Fernando Diniz to use Zeca on the left side, promoting the entry of Léo Matos on the opposite side. MT is also an option to replace Riquelme, as he can act improvised in the position, but this hypothesis is unlikely.

Promised by Vasco’s youth categories, Riquelme is 19 years old and has 21 games as a professional at Cruzmaltino. With Fernando Diniz, he took over the title and won over the fans, but he hasn’t even rocked the net yet.

The match against Botafogo is crucial to keep Vasco with chances of accessing the First Division, although the chances are minimal. With 47 points, the team is seven behind CSA, fourth, and needs to do its part and hope for a combination of results to gain access. Botafogo, with 59 points and runner-up, is close to securing a place in the elite.