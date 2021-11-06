Verstappen leads the second training session for the F1 Mexico GP with good advantage

Max Verstappen led the second qualifying practice for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver scored 1:17.301s on soft tires to be the fastest this Friday.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes’ first practice with a one-two but was 0.424s slower than Verstappen in the TL2. Lewis Hamilton finished in third position. Sergio Perez finished fourth, just 61 thousandths slower than Hamilton.

Red Bull dominated the day and, at one point, the four Honda cars occupied the four positions and held the three fastest sectors in the practice session. Pierre Gasly finished sixth and Yuki Tsunoda eighth.

McLaren and Ferrari had a discreet TL1, but Scuderia showed strength in the second practice. Carlos Sainz was fifth and Charles Leclerc seventh.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the McLaren driver duo, were 12th and 15th respectively.

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) in ninth and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) completed the top 10 respectively.

Formula 1 returns this Saturday with the last practice session for the Mexican F1 Grand Prix. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all the information of F1 in Mexico City.

Check out the TL2 result valid for the F1 Mexico GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’17.301

2) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’17,725

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’17.810

4) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’17.871

5) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’18,318

6) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’18.429

7) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’18,605

8) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’18,644

9) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’18,681

10) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’18.732

11) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’18,841

12) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’18.979

13) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’19,227

14) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’19,431

15) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’19,521

16) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’19.620

17) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’19,730

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’20.820

19) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’21.581

20) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes)