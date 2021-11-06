Verstappen remains, leads TL2 and closes ahead Friday in Mexico

Max Verstappen led the TL2 in Mexico (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 IN MEXICO LIVE! ALL ABOUT THE FREE TRAININGS AT HERMANOS RODRÍGUEZ | Briefing

Max Verstappen left the Mercedes duo behind by a long lead and led the free practice 2 of the Mexico City GP with plenty. This Friday afternoon (5), at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the championship leader was left in front of Valtteri Bottas and, mainly, Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman turned 1min17s301 as the best lap of the day, always on soft tires, and overcame the driver of car #77 by 0s424. The seven-times champion was only third in the session and was 0s509 behind, followed by Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate.

The strong performance of Max and Red Bull as a whole was even expected, but Mercedes led the morning practice with the right to a double. However, the afternoon session is usually much more significant in terms of performance analysis, and the power of the Taureans was confirmed.

Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, was fifth, 1s behind Verstappen, while Pierre Gasly placed AlphaTauri in sixth. Charles Leclerc was seventh with the other Ferrari, just ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, Gasly’s teammate, who had a good practice. Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso, who together have six world titles, closed the top-10 by finishing ninth and tenth, respectively. George Russell, with exchange problems, did not schedule time.

Max Verstappen led the afternoon work in Mexico City (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Formula 1 picks up speed again this Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The TL3 is scheduled for 14h (Brasilia, GMT-3) while the definition of the starting grid takes place at 17h. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Find out about the TL2 of the Mexico City F1 GP

The second practice session of the weekend started again with lots of cars on the track and a very dirty asphalt. With an almost chaos scenario, the pilots had to deal with intense traffic in the first moments of the activity. “It’s insane,” shouted Lewis Hamilton over the radio.

Max Verstappen took the lead in the opening minutes of the session. With medium tyres, the championship leader reinforced his pointer position after scoring 1min18s206. Soon after, Sergio Pérez completed the 1-2, while Hamilton appeared in third, ahead of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

Sergio Pérez in action at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Tsunoda, like Hamilton, had fast laps canceled because they passed fast in a stretch marked by double yellow flags. It is the first time that such feature is used in Formula 1. Thus, Lewis fell in the table, from third to 18th.

Ahead, Verstappen followed unstoppable. With a very strong pace, the Dutchman turned 1min17s920 soon after, while Hamilton, on hard tires, escaped at the end of the straight and went through the grass before returning to the track, very dirty. Lando Norris was third on soft tyres, followed by Gasly and Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton suffers from a dirty track and passes through the grass in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction)

Tsunoda, also on soft tires, managed to overtake Pérez and put AlphaTauri momentarily in second, 0s7 behind Verstappen. Sebastian Vettel, another with soft compounds, moved up to third after taking advantage of the clear track and without the heavy traffic of minutes ago.

On the first lap in the afternoon with the softs, Bottas moved to second, but was 0.112 behind Verstappen, who was waiting to get back on track. Shortly thereafter, it was Hamilton who set out on his attempt at a fast lap on the soft tires.

The two rivals made their fast laps almost at the same time. Verstappen spiked 1min17s301, while Hamilton made another good lap, but got 0s5 from the Dutchman when he turned 1min17s810. Back then, George Russell was out of time due to exchange problems, as was Daniel Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo faced problems in the transmission of the McLaren car (Photo: Reproduction)

Pérez also managed to show good rhythm. To the point of walking practically at the same time as Hamilton, being only 0.061 slower than the seven-time champion. The Mexican jumped to third, followed by Bottas, 0s7 behind the leader, and Gasly, in fifth. The Frenchman maintained the good performance of the early afternoon practice and was ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, while Yuki Tsunoda appeared in eighth.

Bottas still managed some time and improved by about 0s3 his mark, thus jumping from fourth to second. The Finn’s return, however, was still 0s424 slower compared to Verstappen. Another who improved was Sainz, who moved up to fifth between Pérez and Gasly.

The teams devoted the next few minutes to race pace simulations and worked on the track with all kinds of tires, so the positions on the timesheet did not change significantly. At the end of an hour of activity this Friday afternoon, Verstappen consolidated the strength of Red Bull and was the fastest of the day at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

F1 2021, Mexico City GP, Mexico, TL2:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:17.301 two V BOOTS Mercedes 1:17.725 +0.424 3 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:17,810 +0.509 4 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:17,871 +0.570 5 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:18.318 +1,017 6 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:18.429 +1,128 7 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:18.605 +1,304 8 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:18.644 +1,343 9 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:18.681 +1,380 10 F ALONSO alpine 1:18.732 +1,431 11 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18.841 +1,540 12 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:18.979 +1,678 13 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:19.227 +1,926 14 AND OCON alpine 1:19.431 +2,130 15 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:19.521 +2,220 16 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:19.620 +2,319 17 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:19.730 +2,429 18 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:20,820 +3,519 19 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:21,581 +4,280 20 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:22,819 +5,518