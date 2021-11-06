Verstappen sets track record and dominates 2nd F1 practice in Mexico | formula 1

With ease, Max Verstappen responded to Mercedes and put the RBR ahead at the end of this Friday, leading the second free practice of the Mexican GP. The Dutchman led practically the entire session, and although he had Valtteri Bottas, second placed, close by, he saw rival Lewis Hamilton stay 0s5 behind, in third, with a much more discreet performance than in the previous training session.

Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in first F1 practice in Mexico

Going ahead of the two Mercedes in performance on soft tires, Verstappen also broke the track record, scoring 1m17s301; the best time on the Mexican circuit before was Bottas, who did 1m18s741 in the 2018 edition of the GP.

1 of 3 Max Verstappen during Mexico F1 GP free practice — Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Max Verstappen during Mexico F1 GP free practice — Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Verstappen’s partner in RBR, Sergio Pérez, racing at home, took fourth place; in fifth comes Carlos Sainz, who came two places ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. The team’s internal dispute remains fierce: the difference between the pair reached only 0.005 during training.

Who also surprised with positive results this Friday was the AlphaTauri duo. With Honda engines, as well as the “sister” RBR, the team saw Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly appear among the top five places in the first free practice and, in the second session of the day, transit between the five best times; Gasly came to occupy third place momentarily, finishing sixth. Tsunoda, in turn, was the eighth fastest in training.

The third free practice of the Mexico GP will be at 2pm this Saturday (GMT). ge accompanies In real time.

2 of 3 Result of the second free practice of the F1 Mexico GP — Photo: F1 Result of the second free practice of the F1 Mexico GP — Photo: F1

On the other hand, Friday was also a discreet day for McLaren, whose best result in TL2 was Lando Norris’ 12th place. Daniel Ricciardo, who had a gearbox problem, appears in 15th, similar results to the British team in the first practice.

Hamilton, who appeared in the penultimate position, in 19th, only appeared with more strength in the final half of the practice, when he scored 1m17s810 on his fastest lap and temporarily took the lead. However, Verstappen completed his spin almost simultaneously and, faster than his rival in the last two sectors of the track, regained the lead.

In an unusual moment, Sebastian Vettel missed the Aston Martin pits and ended up stopping his car in the McLaren area in the pit lane, halfway through the practice.

The second practice ended early for Williams’ George Russell and Ricciardo. The pair reported problems with the gearboxes of their cars and the two drivers aborted their participation in the session; the Brit had taken just two laps before complaining about the defect over the team’s radio.

Williams also had a little scare in the final ten minutes of practice, when Nicholas Latifi spun and barely missed the barrier light on the exit of turn 16. Although the yellow flag was momentarily raised, the Canadian managed to return for the dispute.

At the start of practice, Bottas and Hamilton escaped the track at turn 1; this time, however, the Brit complied with the race direction guidelines to safely return to the track at the next turn, after the “ear tug” he received after repeating the same mistake at the same spot on the TL1.

Then it was Nikita Mazepin’s turn. The Russian escaped the track and accelerated in the turn 8 escape area, an incident that was noticed by the stewards – who called the Haas driver to discuss what happened after the session ended.