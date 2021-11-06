Verstappen shows strength and leads TL2 in Mexico; Hamilton is 3rd

If the Mercedes surprised by leading the TL1, in the second free practice for the Mexico GP in Formula 1 the situation was quite different. Max Verstappen showed the strength of red bull, ending with the best time of the day and opening a good distance for the Mercedes, who came right behind, with Valtteri Bottas second to 0s424 and Lewis Hamilton in third to 0s509.

Sergio Pérez’s second Red Bull finished fourth, while Carlos Sainz was fifth. Completed the top 10: Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Yuki Tsunoda, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.

THE Mexico City it has the highest altitude of the F1 season, standing over 2,200 meters above sea level. Thus, the thin air brings particular characteristics, which traditionally favor Red Bull, not only on the engine side, but also on the aerodynamics.

As a result, Red Bull is seen as the broad favorite for the weekend, something even Mercedes agrees. At the pre-GP press conferences, Hamilton highlighted the fact that his rival had this advantage even in previous years, without having a car to fight for the title.

But, in the first free practice, it gave Mercedes. Bottas finished in the lead by scoring 01min18s341, 0s076 ahead of Hamilton, with the Red Bull duo just behind: Verstappen was third, at 0s123, and Pérez was fourth, at 0s269. Showing the strength of the Honda engine, Gasly completed the top 5.

The start of TL2 was even more chaotic than that of TL1. With the dust, which caused several slips and even two hits in the last sector, causing fewer problems, the problem was the accumulated traffic in the final corners.

The first few minutes were marked by different tire choices, especially the hard and medium ones. After the first quarter of the session, Red Bull led, with Verstappen at the top after scoring 01min17s920, 0s764 ahead of Pérez, with Norris third in 1.059, Gasly fourth in 1.062 and Leclerc fifth in 1.278.

Hamilton even made a lap that would put him in second, but had his time deleted as it was done in double yellow flag condition, following the test of the new regulations that the FIA ​​has been adopting since the US GP.

Meanwhile, problems for George Russell and Williams: the Brit complained over the radio about exchange problems. The team brought him back to the pits and began work on the FW41B, ending its Friday early.

Soft tires began to emerge in the next few minutes for qualifying simulations, which were still taking place when the TL2 reached its halfway point. At this time, Verstappen kept the lead, lowering his time to 1min17s301, opening a 0s509 lead to Hamilton in second. Bottas was third, at 0s731, with Pérez in fourth, at 0s933 and Gasly finishing the top 5, at 1s128.

With 15 minutes to go, the ranking simulations came to an end. Verstappen was the leader, maintaining his 01min17s301, now having an inversion among the Mercedes. Bottas was second at 0s424 while Hamilton was third. Pérez was fourth and Sainz was the new fifth in 1s017.

Afterwards, the pilots left for the race simulations, with a full tank and higher times than the rest of the session.

With 11 minutes to go, the yellow flag was thrown again this Friday, due to an escape by Nicholas Latifi at the entrance to the last corner, without a crash. By not having major problems on his Williams, the Canadian managed to follow normally.

With that, Max Verstappen secured the lead in the second free practice, setting the fastest time of the weekend so far: 01min17s301. But Mercedes managed to place its two cars between the Red Bull duo, with Valtteri Bottas in second at 0s424 and Lewis Hamilton in third at 0s509. Sergio Pérez was fourth, finishing 0s570 behind his teammate’s time.

Carlos Sainz was fifth. Completed the top 10: Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Yuki Tsunoda, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.

Formula 1 returns to Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday for the third free practice for the Mexican GP. The session is scheduled for 2 pm, Brasília time, with broadcast of the bandsports. And make a note of it: finishing the classification tomorrow, there is Q4 live on the channel Motorsport.com on YouTube with the participation of the F3 pilot Caio Collet and the journalist Gustavo Faldon. Don’t miss it!

