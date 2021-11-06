Video appears showing that the ‘flying man’ seen by pilots could be a Jack balloon

Photomontage – Boeing 747 with the character Jack Skellington, which you will see in the video below in this article





In yet another chapter of the intriguing story of the “flying backpack man” seen by pilots outside the Los Angeles International Airport, in California, now, new investigations indicate that, in fact, the ‘jetpack’ can be party balloons.

The first sighting of the ‘jetpack’ made the news last year when, as they approached for a landing at the airport, the pilots reported to air traffic control that they had spotted the ‘flying man’. In the most recent case, at the end of July this year, the alleged jetpack it was again spotted about 20 kilometers east of the airport by a Boeing 747 pilot.

There are several theories for the case, one of which argues that it is a human-shaped drone, given the high altitudes at which the sightings occurred – not that a futuristic flying backpack was not capable of reaching up to 1,500 meters, but rather the risks involved in an activity not yet approved for public use.

Now, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Federal Department of Investigation (FBI) have commented that, in fact, the ‘jetpack’ it could be a party balloon lost in the air near the airport.





As reported by NBC Los Angeles, the FBI and FAA said that “One theory that works is that pilots may have seen balloons”. Local media released photos and videos showing what appeared to be a balloon-shaped character Jack Skellington from the movie ‘The Strange World of Jack by Tim Burton’.

After multiple reported jet pack sightings near LAX airport and an FBI investigation, it appears there may never have been a jet pack but a balloon. FBI: One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons. Video from LAPD chopper of Jack Skellington balloon pic.twitter.com/V2lZfoDaNc — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 2, 2021

The video was published by the Los Angeles Police Department, which patrolled an area by helicopter. The images were taken two weeks before the first sighting by pilots, and the descriptions provided by them coincide with the character mentioned above.

The bodies investigated for a year all the reported facts, however, they did not obtain witnesses who saw a ‘jetpack’, as well as footage or photos that could prove any report.

“The FAA worked closely with the FBI to investigate every reported jetpack sighting. So far, none of these sightings have been verified”, said the FAA.

According to Ross Aimer, retired pilot and flight consultant, the information reported by pilots fits with the characteristics of the images taken by the Los Angeles police.

“There is a very good possibility that the former ones were also balloons and the pilots confused them with jetpacks. This is a better explanation for me and the aviation community.”, said Ross.





