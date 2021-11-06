VIDEO: Michael Bisping Surprises Chris Weidman and Takes Out Eyeglass During Interview in New York | combat

It is known by those who follow MMA that Englishman Michael Bisping uses a glass prosthesis in his right eyeball, as he progressively lost his sight. The former UFC middleweight champion frequently refers to the absence of the eye in his interviews, and it is also provoked by constant disaffection. This week, however, the Englishman, who talks about the event for BT Sports, decided to play a joke with Chris Weidman during a behind-the-scenes conversation at UFC 268, which takes place in New York.