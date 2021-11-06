VIDEO: Michael Bisping Surprises Chris Weidman and Takes Out Eyeglass During Interview in New York | combat

It is known by those who follow MMA that Englishman Michael Bisping uses a glass prosthesis in his right eyeball, as he progressively lost his sight. The former UFC middleweight champion frequently refers to the absence of the eye in his interviews, and it is also provoked by constant disaffection. This week, however, the Englishman, who talks about the event for BT Sports, decided to play a joke with Chris Weidman during a behind-the-scenes conversation at UFC 268, which takes place in New York.
Michael Bisping removes and displays eye prosthesis during interview in New York — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter BT Sports
During a recording with British journalists and the American fighter, Bisping was playing with everyone when, suddenly, he decided to remove his prosthesis in front of the cameras, to the discomfort of Weidman and the journalists, who tried to hide the image with their hands.
– I’ll keep an eye on it! Bisping said, removing the prosthesis and showing it to the cameras before putting it back in place.
O Combat broadcasts UFC 268 live and exclusively next Saturday from 7:00 pm (GMT), while “Aquecimento Combate” starts at 6:45 pm. O Combat.com shows the first two fights live and follows the entire event in real time. Combat and SportTV 3 exhibit the ceremonial weighing on Friday at 6pm.
UFC 268
November 6, 2021, in New York (USA)
MAIN CARD (11:00 pm, Brasília time):
Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
Strawweight: Rose Namajunas x Weili Zhang
Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler
PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):
Middleweight: Alex Poatan vs Andreas Michailidis
Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov
Welterweight: Ian Garry v Jordan Williams
Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett
Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby v John Allan
Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Souza
Flyweight: CJ Vergara x Ode Osbourne
Two title fights in explosive rematch in New York. Live in Combat!