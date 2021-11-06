VIDEO WATCH PATRICKY PITBULL KNOCKOUT ON BELLATOR 270

Brazilian party in Ireland! Patricky Pitbull silenced the local fans in the main event of the Bellator 270, this Friday (05), in Dublin (IRL). The Brazilian ran over Peter Queally, training partner of Conor McGregor, and won the lightweight belt of the franchise.

In the fight, Queally started the duel with more volume, while Patricky connected more powerful blows. In the second round, the duel stopped with a finger in the eye applied by the Irishman on the Brazilian. But Pitbull managed to recover and left to end the fight. With a straight encounter, he knocked Peter down and went to end the match with a combination of punches.

But if you lost the fight between Patricky Pitbull x Peter Queally, at the Bellator 270, watch the best moments, including the Brazilian’s knockout, in the player below:

