Video: Watch the fights for UFC 268, with an atmosphere of war between Usman and Covington. LIVE!

With beaten weights, it’s time for the staring ceremony for the UFC 268, which takes place this Saturday (6), in New York (USA). In a climate of total war, this Friday (5), Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will face each other for the last time before the historic rematch for the welterweight belt (up to 77kg.). In addition to the main stars, another 26 athletes will attend the event, with emphasis also on Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang, who fight for the straw title (up to 52.1kg.).

From 6:00 pm (GMT), the fighters will carry out the symbolic weighing and feel the atmosphere of the fans. Next, the fighters will do the traditional ‘eye to eye’.

There is a lot of expectation for the new meeting between the confessed enemies, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Last Thursday (4), the champion ended up pushing the challenger in the first face, almost starting a mess.

For the co-main fight, the mood is milder. Zhang’s executioner in April, Namajunas tries to repeat the feat and stay on top of the straws.

Candidates for a future fight for the lightweight title (under 70.3kg), Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler they also perform an important confrontation in the show. The winner can earn the right to challenge the group champion.

This weekend, Brazil will have three representatives. Alex Poatan, John Allan and Bruno Souza will be responsible for bringing the yellow green to the octagon.

List of fights for UFC 268

MAIN CARD (11 pm, Brasília time)

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman x Colby Covington – Fight for the belt

Straw weight: Rose Namajunas x Zhang Weili – Fight for the belt

Rooster weight: Frankie Edgar x Marlon Vera

Feather weight: Shane Burgos x Billy Quarantillo

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje x Michael Chandler

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time)

Average weight: Alex Poatan x Andreas Michailidis

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta x Bobby Green

Average weight: Phil Hawes x Chris Curtis

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov

Welterweight: Ian Garry v Jordan Williams

Heavy weight: Gian Villante x Chris Barnett

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby x John Allan

Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan x Bruno Souza

Flyweight: CJ Vergara x Ode Osbourne