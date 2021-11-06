Video with beautiful scenes from over 80 years of partnership released by RIOgaleão and Air France-KLM

One of the beautiful scenes from the beautiful video you watch in this article





The long partnership between Tom Jobim International Airport, RIOgaleão, and the Air France-KLM Group is linked to the history of aviation in Rio de Janeiro, and can now be seen in a video recently released by the airport together with the companies.

The beautiful production, which you can watch below in this article, brings together the most important moments of this relationship, which celebrates more than 80 years of partnership, with important achievements for the Rio air industry.

Present in the Marvelous City since 1938, Air France brought to Rio some of its most modern aircraft, such as the legendary Concorde supersonic jet, which made its first flight at the then Galeão Airport in 1976. The feat put the city in the spotlight, expanding its visibility to the world.

“France and Rio de Janeiro have a relationship of many decades of sharing the culture and influence of each other. And Air France played, and continues to play, a very important role in all of this,” says Jean-Marc Pouchol, from Air France-KLM.

In addition to the airline’s trajectory, the video presents the arrival of the Dutch KLM in Rio and narrates the evolution of the Tom Jobim International Airport, which recently celebrated seven years of concession.





“When we took over the airport in 2014, we strived to provide a new experience for the traveler. We invested in a complete refurbishment of the terminal, which today has the capacity to receive 37 million passengers per year. We are an airport that never closes”, says Alexandre Monteiro, President of RIOgaleão.

New challenges

In 2003, Air France and KLM transformed the course of aviation by joining forces. Today, the conglomerate is one of the leaders in international traffic leaving Europe. In 2011, the Dutch airline returned to Rio de Janeiro, carrying out the first commercial flight in history powered by biofuel the following year.

With the pandemic, the Air France-KLM Group worked to supply the supply chain for the production of vaccines against Covid-19. During the last few months, the RIOgaleão Cargo Terminal was responsible for receiving 12 shipments from the two European companies, handling around 37 volumes of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (IFA).

“Through our cargo terminal, we continue to supply Rio de Janeiro’s economy and its health system. We are very proud to embrace this challenge together with Air France and KLM, who have never stopped operating during this very challenging period for our city”, says Patrick Fehring, Air Business Director at RIOgaleão.

