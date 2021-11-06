Video: Young man arrested for forcing dog to snort cocaine

A video in which a 29-year-old man appears drugging a dog with cocaine reached the Cubatão Police Station in São Paulo. Investigators located the suspect and he was booked in the act of mistreatment. Information is from G1.

The video, released by Meio Norte Mais, shows the man holding the dog by force and talking to other people. The case took place in the Parque São Luís neighborhood.

According to the Civil Police, a resident took the video that shows the suspect putting a substance in the dog’s muzzle to the police station.

The suspect calls the dog “Satan”. After putting the drug in the animal’s snout, people start laughing and a comment: “it will overdose”.

The police went to the suspect’s address and took him to the police station. On interrogation, he confessed that he gave the dog cocaine. In addition, the man reported that he kept other animals at his mother’s house in Cubatão.

At the mother’s home, the police found other mistreated animals. The suspect was arrested in flagrante delicto in the 2nd Police District of Cubatão and was indicted for committing an act of animal abuse.

The six rescued dogs and four cats were taken to the shelter of an animal protector in Praia Grande.

