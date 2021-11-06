Vivo opens 300 job openings across the country; see positions

THE Alive, one of the largest mobile telephony operators in Brazil, has just announced more than 300 new job openings aimed at professionals with disabilities (PCDs). The initiative aims to increase diversity and encourage the inclusion process within the company. There are several opportunities throughout the national territory. Check out!

Vivo announces more than 300 exclusive vacancies for PCDs

For those interested who fit in the assignments of the vacancies, registration has already started and can be done through the official website of the Alive. The company is going to hold an online fair on November 16, detailing more information and exemplifying the positions and activities that should be carried out by the contractors.

Be aware that only those who register until the 16th will be able to participate in the online event. Alive it also intends to streamline the process as quickly as possible, disseminating the results and giving feedback to those registered right after the event.

It is noteworthy that when applying, candidates must attach a document with a medical report that proves and informs their limitations, so that the company can prepare the work environment for contracts with the necessary requirements for the best possible environment.

How to apply

For PCD candidates who are interested in the job vacancies available at the company, it is necessary to register through the Vivo Diversity link.

With regard to salaries, the Alive undertakes to monitor what the market has been offering, in addition to benefits such as food stamps, health insurance, transportation vouchers, life insurance, and many other benefits.

