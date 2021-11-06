Volks sales success, Gol will no longer be manufactured in Brazil | Cars

Disclosure VW Gol: veteran sales champion of the German brand will have to give way to a new model

SAO PAULO — After four decades, the Gol, one of Volkswagen’s best-selling models, will no longer be manufactured. The date has not yet been set, but the German automaker will replace the vehicle with the new family of cars that will start being produced from an investment of R$ 7 billion in Latin America, between 2022 and 2026, announced by the president of Volkswagen for America Latin, Pablo Di Si.

— The Goal is an icon like the

beetle

or the van. It will continue to be produced in 2022, but in the future, these vehicles will not meet the new legislation —said Di Si, who announced the arrival of Polo Track, which will have a family of three or four vehicles, starting in 2023.

It refers to changes in vehicle safety legislation

that require all vehicles to be equipped with speed control. It is a system that helps drivers avoid slipping on curves when speed is high. The system, called ESP or ESC, manages to make the vehicle maintain its trajectory.

O Goal

was born with the mission of being the successor of beetle

. It arrived at dealerships in 1980 and was designed by the automaker to suit Brazilian roads at the time. The first version of the vehicle received the nickname “mixer” because of the carbureted and air-cooled engine. The engine had a noise that resembled a “mixer”.

The versions that came next were modified and the car was popular with Brazilians. In 1994, for example, the Gol bolinha was launched, with greater internal space, ample trunk and less noise. It is estimated that in these forty years, about 5 million units

have been sold, which makes it a unique success in the national industry.

But we’re still going to live with the Goal

for many years,” said Di Si.