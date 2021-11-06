Volkswagen Announces Investment of R$7 Billion in Latin America | Paraíba Valley and Region

Volkswagen announced this Friday (5) an investment package of R$ 7 billion in Latin America between 2022 and 2026. The first project to receive investment will be at the Taubaté factory, in the interior of São Paulo, which will produce a new model, the Polo Track, based on the MQB platform.

In addition to the inclusion of new models in the portfolio, the automaker announced the creation of a biofuels research center to develop technology to complement the global vehicle electrification offensive in Latin America.

The first project to receive the investment will be the inclusion of the Polo Track in the Taubaté plant. The amount to be invested in the unit was not informed, but the expectation is that the vehicle will reach stores in 2023.

Currently, the factory in the interior of São Paulo produces Gol and Voyage. The last investment in the city was Up!, in 2014, but it was discontinued in April 2021.

The model is based on the MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix) platform, a new technology used by the company that allows the production of products that are already produced from this unique matrix, facilitating the inclusion of new models for the plant.

Volkswagen plant in Taubaté will be the first to receive investment — Photo: Volkswagen/Divulgação

According to the Metallurgist Union, the investment is part of an agreement signed in 2019, after years without new models for the factory. The last announcement was made in 2014, when the company brought Up! To Taubate.

In 2021, however, the production of Up! was discontinued and the company continued with Gol and Voyage. The union, at the time, reinforced the need to include new models.

With the investment, the expectation is that by 2025 the company will return to the 2015 configuration, when it had three production shifts, which could generate over 1.2 thousand direct jobs and another thousand indirect jobs, with outsourced companies.

“We had great expectations for this investment. We believe that this will bring a boost to the generation of jobs in the city, after the losses we had in the sector”, said the president of the union, Claudio Batista.