Volkswagen Announces Investment R$7 Billion in Latin America, Most of It in Brazil – Economy

One of the biggest icons of Volkswagen along with the beetle and the van, O Goal will stop being produced in Brazil at the end of next year. As well as the two historic Volkswagen models, the Gol is also out of line for not being able to keep up with the renovations required by the automotive market and by the new laws that demand increasingly safer and less polluting cars.

The model produced in Brazil 41 years ago in different versions will be replaced, as of 2023, by the Polo Track, a different version of the current Polo that will become the brand’s entry-level car (the cheapest). In its trajectory, it was the sales leader for almost 30 years and the most exported model by the manufacturer.

Gol today costs from R$ 67.8 thousand to R$ 83.4 thousand and most of the sales are directed to fleet owners and rental companies. “The new laws require increasingly safer cars and with lower CO2 emissions”, says the president of Volkswagen Latin America, Pablo Di Si.

One of the equipment that will become mandatory in all new cars, for example, is the stability control (ESC). The Kombi came out of line because it was unable to receive airbags. The end of the production of the model had already been touted by the market, but the confirmation and the date were confirmed this Friday, 5, by Di Si during the presentation of the brand’s new investment plan in the region, of R$ 7 billion between 2022 and 2026.

The company does not inform, however, whether it will be able to use the name Gol for another model of the new family that begins with the Polo Track, to be produced at the factory in Taubaté (SP), where the Gol and the Voyage sedan are made today.

From January to October, 51,035 units of the Gol were sold, a volume that places it as the eighth most sold car in the country and the best placed by Volkswagen in the ranking. Next comes the T-Cross, with 51,008 units.

Falling segment

The entry-level compact car segment is one of those that lost the most share of sales in the Brazilian market in recent years. Partly because most companies stopped launching products in this segment, due to their low profitability, and started to focus mainly on sport utility vehicles (SUV), today leaders in sales.

Volkswagen itself launched five SUVs in the previous investment cycle, also worth R$7 billion, of which two – Nivus and T-Cross – are produced in Brazil and the Taos, in Argentina.

“It’s true that consumer tastes are moving more toward SUVs, which doesn’t mean the entry-level segment is going to disappear,” says Di Si.

The segment, with much more financial return to manufacturers, had sales of 540,900 units this year (until October), equivalent to 42.4% of all cars sold in the country. The entry segment sold 178.4 thousand units, or 14% of the total.