VW Announces Polo Track for 2023 and New Compact Family

With the arrival of Taos, Volkswagen ended the previous investment cycle and is already announcing its next investment in Latin America. This time, the German manufacturer will put R$7 billion to “develop digitization and decarbonization” in addition to investing in a new family of entry-level compact cars. And the first will be the Polo Track, previously expected for this year but which will only arrive in 2023.

The Volkswagen Polo Track had been confirmed by the manufacturer in March, during an investor presentation. At the time, Alexander Seitz, VW’s global finance director, said the South American operation would be adjusted with fewer shifts, more models with the MQB platform (and its MQB-A0 variant) and “a new Polo Track model as a luxury car. entry into the region”, without giving further details about its debut.

Indicating his upcoming arrival was the Taubaté Metalworkers Union, which published on its website in September 2020 that it had approved a Volkswagen plan for voluntary dismissal, but that it involved ensuring a new investment in the São Paulo plant. Among them would be starting the production of vehicles with the MQB platform at the complex in November, sharing the production of the Polo with São Bernardo do Campo. And, most importantly, the exclusive production of Polo Track in Taubaté.

Postponing the model to 2023 is a surprise, as many rumors pointed to the launch of the Polo Track this year, even though the Polo restyle was scheduled for next year. The Polo Track would keep the current look of the hatch, in the old strategy used by Gol, but the teaser belies this information, as it is possible to see that it will have an unprecedented bumper and a new format for the headlights. As the image is darkened, it is not possible to identify more details.

In the presentation made to the press, Volkswagen confirms that it will have a family with more than 4 cars. “Entrance cars are getting safer, more equipped and more expensive”, explains Pablo Di Si, president of the manufacturer for Latin America. With this positioning, it is possible that this new family will end up being the Polo family, repositioned so that it is in fact the brand’s entry line in Brazil, as it happens in Europe, all based on the MQB-A0 platform.

Volkswagen is continuing its successful strategy in Latin America by focusing on a portfolio tailored to the needs of the region, with the launch of a family of compact cars for the entry-level segment starting in 2023. The first model is the Polo Track, based on the MQB platform. In this way, Volkswagen do Brasil can develop a fast growing market efficiently and with a high technological level. Using the MQB platform also results in savings in development costs. The Polo Track will be produced at the factory in Taubaté, Brazil.

A part of the investment will be used in software development. One of the points will be the new generation of VW Play, a multimedia center system that was developed in Brazil and now equips from Polo to Taos. The brand promises the software “will allow drivers to stay connected, expanding connectivity outside of their vehicles while adding new items and services.” In other words, Volkswagen cars must receive a smartphone app that will connect with the car, as Fiat, Hyundai and Jeep did recently.

The company also promises to invest in the development of biofuels in Latin America, as previously announced. Volkswagen’s goal is to take advantage of ethanol, which emits up to 90% less carbon than gasoline and which would be a complement to the brand’s electrification strategy in the region.