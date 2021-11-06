VW confirms end of Goal (as we know) and arrival of Polo Track

Volkswagen do Brasil announced this Friday (5) an investment of R$ 7 billion in Latin America until 2026 to develop digitization and decarbonization – minimize the use of gasoline as an energy matrix and bet on hybrid flex sets.

Behind these terms is a plan to make production simpler, that is, to reduce all products in the region to the MQB platform. The launch of Polo Track in 2023 was also confirmed, which, according to VW President Pablo Di Si, will start a new family of products.

Today, only Gol, Voyage, Saveiro are made outside this platform in Latin America. Saveiro will gain a new generation, in addition to coexisting with the Tarok (pickup the size of Fiat Toro and Ford Maverick).

The Future of Goal and Derivatives

The Taubaté (SP) assembly line will be modernized to manufacture the Polo Track

According to our columnist Fernando Calmon, the Voyage sedan gained a survival time and should be manufactured by December 2022. The Saveiro pickup will be made in Brazil by the end of 2024, being the last car outside the MQB platform in Brazil. A new generation will be accompanied by the Tarok medium-compact pickup, expected to be produced in Argentina in 2025.

The Polo Track will be made at the factory in Taubaté (SP), where Gol currently comes from. This is, until then, the only Volkswagen plant in Brazil that does not work with the MQB platform. With these investments, the Vale do Paraíba assembly line will be modernized.

end of goal

The Gol will continue in production until 2023, when it will coexist with the Polo Track. In the following year, Brazilian legislation will require that all models sold in Brazil have stability control, which makes the existence of Gol in our market unfeasible without major investments. In this way, Polo Track would become the brand’s entry car in Brazil.

However, the name Gol will not be buried. According to secret hunter Marlos Ney Vidal, from the Autos Segredos portal, an unprecedented compact SUV will be made in Taubaté with that name. Its sources also point out that a new Saveiro will be made on the MQB platform, coexisting with its bigger sister Tarok.

The objective of investments

Volkswagen Latin America is together with the rest of the world in restructuring the brand with the aim of reducing environmental impacts. The MQB platform allows for more efficiency in the assembly line and is already prepared to receive modern engines and hybrid sets.

For Latin America there is still the facility created by ethanol. Our fuel of vegetable origin is renewable and provides a more affordable alternative to reduce environmental impacts. Volkswagen’s plan is to be carbon neutral by 2050. The Brazilian subsidiary is leading the group’s efforts in developing biofuel technologies.

Another focus of the group is on entertainment technology. VW Play switches will bring more connectivity and, according to the official statement, will allow drivers to connect. The integration of automotive centrals with personal smartphones makes life easier for the driver when carrying his personal preferences.