VW confirms Polo Track and investment of BRL 7 billion until 2026

Volkswagen confirmed the launch of the Polo Track, an updated model that will be manufactured in Taubaté, in the Paraíba Valley. As a bonus, it announced an investment of R$ 7 billion between 2022 and 2026 for a new family of compacts.

In a teaser, the German brand showed the updated front of the premium compact hatch, which is already more expensive. The look has a new optical assembly, different from the one seen on the European model, except for the base.

It is not possible to detail the grid, but apparently it will be new as well. The bumper, on the other hand, incorporates a more fluid look and indicates that the Polo Track will have a higher level of customization than expected.

However, don’t wait for Polo Track right now. It is part of a new family of entry-level compact cars that will emerge from 2023 and is regarded by VW as the first of them.

The other will be the successor crossover to Gol, to be carried out equally in the Paraíba Valley.

Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America, says:

“The high level of future investments in our region demonstrates the great importance of the Latin American market for Volkswagen. This is based on three success factors: the excellent productivity of our factories, achieved with the support of agreements with workers unions, the outstanding performance of the entire team and our intense focus on the wishes of our Latin American customers”.

In addition, the R$7 billion will also be used to expand the digitization of cars and also connectivity, as well as decarbonization, centering the operations of this last process in the Biofuels Research and Development Center, in the WayToZero program.

Di Si concludes: “With WayToZero, we are committed to providing sustainable mobility for everyone. Bioethanol is a significant regional complement to our electrical strategy because it reduces carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to gasoline. It’s an excellent example of ‘think globally, act locally’”.