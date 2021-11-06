Was Cristiano Ronaldo really close to Manchester City? Guardiola responds before the classic

In the last European transfer window, Portuguese star had his name speculated at City before having his return to arch-rivals confirmed.

This Saturday (6), at 9:30 am (Brasilia time), at Old Trafford, and with live stream and exclusive for the ESPN on Star+, Manchester United and Manchester City compete for the superclassic for round 11 of Premier League. The clash, the first between the two rivals this season, has everything to boil even more, and one of the reasons is directly related to the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the last European transfer window, CR7 left the youth to return to United, but before that there was speculation that the striker could defend Manchester’s blue side. In an interview with the British TV station “Sky Sports”, the coach of the Citizens Pep Guardiola opened the game and revealed if in fact there was any possibility of the hit happening.

Also on the eve of the derby, the coach of the red devils Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the topic and declared that he never imagined Cristiano Ronaldo in the rival. It was through this statement that the Spaniard responded on the matter.

“You have to ask them [Ronaldo e Solskjaer]. You have to ask Ole. If he said he never imagined him [Cristiano Ronaldo] on here [no City], you have to ask him what, in the end, they called him [para o United]”, said Pep.

Regarding the star’s return to the Premier League, and to reinforce his biggest rival, the City commander left any rivalry aside and praised the Portuguese.

“It’s good for the Premier League to have him back. I think United belongs to Cristiano and Cristiano belongs to United. It was a great marriage. It was in the past and maybe it’s good for the present and the future. We’ll see.”

As well as being a derby, this Saturday’s game is also worth a lot for United and City, who are separated by just three points in the Premier League. You Citizens are in 3rd in the table, while the red devils on 5th.