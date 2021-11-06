‘We can’t understand’, says brother of Marília Mendonça

João Gustavo, the youngest brother of Marília Mendonça, vented as he said goodbye to the backwoodswoman, who died yesterday after a plane crash in Minas Gerais.

The family member commented on this delicate moment through a profile of the country couple he forms with Dom Vittor. “The queen of the sertanejo, of music, of women… And of all of us. We have no words to describe the pain of this moment. We are incredulous,” he said, the youngest among the eight brothers of the deceased.

Also remembering Marília’s son, the singer spoke about the will of God. “We wish that understanding and comfort reach the hearts of all of us, and that we have the strength to follow for her and for those who remain, especially little Léo. You will never be forgotten, Marília. Your voice and your essence are eternal. We are we can’t understand God’s design for someone so young and at the height of success, but we know that life doesn’t end here,” he wrote.

João then spoke of his uncle, who was also the singer’s advisor, who died in the accident. “Silveirinha, friend, uncle, father and best review companion, you taught us how to enjoy the best of life, always with a smile on your face and ready to have a drink, thank you for being the best uncle and friend in the world!”, he said, who also mentioned Marília’s producer, pilot and co-pilot, who were also on the aircraft.

The singer’s wake will be today at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena. According to the military police at the scene, the forecast is that the singer’s body will arrive at 11 am (GMT) to be veiled.