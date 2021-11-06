“We could have ended the pandemic by now,” says WHO director

The technical director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, says that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic would have already come if world leaders had become more committed to the health of their populations.

During a press conference held this Thursday (4/11), Maria Van Kerkhove recalled that countries where the health crisis seemed to be under control again registered an increase in infections by the new coronavirus.

“The trajectory of the pandemic is in our mothers. There is a possibility that we will be able to control the pandemic, end deaths and serious hospitalizations by 2022. We could already have ended it (the pandemic), but that hasn’t happened,” said Van Kerkhove.

Asked what should be done to bring the pandemic to an end, Van Kerkhove replied: “We ask leaders to provide communities with accurate information, to increase testing and access to vaccines.”

WHO’s director of emergencies, Michael Ryan, said the increase in Covid-19 cases in some regions of Europe, with the emergence of new outbreaks in the last week, should be a wake-up call for the rest of the world.

“Europe represents half of last week’s global cases, but we can handle that. It’s a warning to the rest of the world because European countries have the capacity to deal with it – they have vaccines, money – but this is not the same reality as other countries,” said Ryan.

WHO directors claim that, even in locations where the pandemic appears to be under control, protective measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing, must be followed. They also suggest that remote work be encouraged to prevent virus transmission.