Weber’s decision withdraws objective, says Maia

Former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (no party-RJ), assesses that the decision of Minister Rosa Weber, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to suspend payments made by the Jair Bolsonaro government through the secret budget, removes expectations that the PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório has a “relevant objective”.

For Maia, the PEC vote was completely illegal in breaking the regiment’s rite for the approval of changes in the text of the Constitution. To Estadão, Maia anticipates that he will present a writ of mandamus to the Supreme Court to overturn the vote.

In addition to allowing deputies to vote from abroad, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), accepted that an agglutinative amendment be voted on, changing the text of the report approved by the special commission to allow an agreement for the payment of court orders due to the States Fundef, a fund linked to education.

Does Minister Rosa Weber’s decision change the course of the PEC?

Reorganizes the institutionality of the Chamber and Senate, which were in a distorted position. The disconnection of the benches from their party leaderships, from the ideological lines of the parties.

The decision reorganizes this, without a doubt. It certainly takes away from some the expectation that the PEC has a goal now relevant to those who had an interest in the RP-9, the rapporteur’s amendments.

The relevant reason for them was not to solve precatório, to solve the aid, it was exactly to solve RP9. This “relevant” thing (to them) has ceased to exist.

To resolve the precatórios (debts that the government is obliged to pay after court decisions), the budget bill has already been sent by the government. To solve the aid, if you want something structuring you have the Tasso Jereissati project.

If not, there is the alternative that the government is evaluating that a Provisional Measure, which I hope, if it happens, will be limited to R$ 47 billion of aid.

In the PEC vote, the board of directors said that there was a precedent for regimental maneuvers.

Is not true. Never had. It is very serious. The change of rite and authorization for deputies who were abroad to vote is a disrespect to the Chamber.

Don’t have a vote? An alternative is found. From an institutional point of view, the voting of the PEC of the precatório is an unprecedented disaster. I never saw it.

What was the illegality of changing the rite?

It is possible after 40 sessions to take the PEC report to the plenary. But after the report approved by the committee, the rapporteur no longer has any power. The text of the report approved by the committee must be voted on.

Otherwise, it would not need to have more special commission. Do as they did. A phantom amendment is invented and merged into the main text. This is completely illegal.

A rite of a constitutional amendment is not just anything. The rite of a constitutional amendment cannot be treated as a banal thing. Arthur Lira and President Bolsonaro work against the institutions. They work by the power of each individual.

What are the consequences?

Those voted and were present, and were remotely voting, they had no understanding of what was done. They did not understand what is being taken away from the power of the congressman himself. They undid the rite of a special commission and accepted a phantom amendment to the text to bring together things that don’t exist.

In the second round vote, scheduled for Tuesday, does the PEC have a chance of being defeated?

I think it is possible to reverse both the position of former governor Ciro Gomes, the PDT president, Carlos Lupi, and the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, announcing that the party’s bench in the Senate will vote against, is important information to show that the repercussion of the PEC vote not only on the merits, but on the way in which the majority was built, is a horrible precedent for our country both from a fiscal and institutional point of view.

If approved by Congress, can the PEC fall to the STF?

Yes, by rite and merit. The processing of constitutional amendment is directly related to the attribution of the STF, which is the guardian of the Constitution. If the rite of the Constitution (constitutional amendment), which was a consolidated thing in the Brazilian Parliament, is being destroyed by decisions of the board of directors, being disrespected by an individual decision of the President of the Chamber, it is obvious that this creates legal uncertainty.

The Supreme has to analyze this with extreme care. It is unconstitutional even in the way it was written, in addition to the rite that also needs to be questioned.

Besides the PDT, which other parties can give more votes against the PEC or reinforce or votes in favour?

Each party will now analyze from both sides. Who is in favor or who is against.

They are calling the PEC of Auxílio Centrão.

In fact, space is being opened up to place rapporteur amendments. We are not cutting expenses to put in another one. So the debauchery is great. The demoralization of the Chamber is great. All parties must question the rite.