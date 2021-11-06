What changes with the arrival of the new generation of mobile internet







Technology arrives in Brazil from 2022 and promises speeds 100 times higher than the current 4G Photo: Reproduction

The new generation of mobile connection, 5G, will arrive in Brazil in 2022 and promises a connection speed 100 times faster than connections 4G and low latency, characteristics that should make the exchange of files much more dynamic and video calls practically without delay.

In addition, the evolution should further increase the number of devices connected to the internet simultaneously, and should accelerate research and development of the Internet of Things. Although all this is already a reality, it is expected that all these connections work even more stable and faster.

But after all, what are the advantages of this new generation, how will its arrival in Brazil be and what does it really change for the final consumer and, mainly, gamers?

The advantages of 5G

Connection speed, low latency and stability are the great promises of 5G technology. In theory, a 5G connection is capable of offering a mobile speed of up to 1 gig per second, which means a speed one hundred times faster than the current 4G. However, the reality in European countries and the United States is different: the fifth generation allows an average speed between 30 and 50 times higher.

Still, the improvement is significant and opens up a huge range of possibilities, especially when we take into account the very low latency of a 5G connection. With it, it will be possible to browse in an even more dynamic way, since data transmission will be more fluid and we will hardly see delays in loading pages, photos, videos and, of course, games.

This all reflects directly on the gamer user and on the one who consumes the various current streaming services. Currently, it is common to find a response time between 50 and 70 milliseconds when we are playing a mobile game that requires an uninterrupted connection, and this brings several disadvantages when compared to the low latency of a fixed internet. With 5G technology, a response time of just 1 millisecond will be possible, which will make the server’s response almost instantaneous and avoid the famous lags – no more blaming the internet, eh?

For fans of series and movies that consume a large amount of data, it will be possible to enjoy better audio and video quality, since loading content in 4K, increasingly present in everyday life, will be very fast.

Speed, low latency and stability must allow more and more devices to be simultaneously connected Photo: Reproduction

The debate is still recent in the country and the technology will take a few months to be available in large cities. Thus, companies have not yet positioned themselves about possible price adjustments for their packages. In Brazil, it is common for them to charge for the data allowance used: the more you browsed, the more expensive the account becomes.

But it is noteworthy that the technology, since it brings much higher speeds, can increase the volume of traffic for users, who would benefit if data were cheaper.

We still cannot have a notion of how prices will be worked in Brazil, but the future can be promising when we remember that fixed internet has been getting cheaper over time, suffering an 83% reduction in its average value between 2010 and 2019 , according to the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel.

Speaking of fixed internet, we will hardly see 5G connections replacing the good old residential Wi-Fi, even promising speeds higher than those found in many homes. 5G will focus on devices that need to be always connected to the internet, even when they are on the move, and should follow the trend of serving only as a complement to the fixed internet.

Who will be able to take advantage of the new technology first

Many countries already have accessible technology since 2019 and Brazil is a little behind on the subject. Around here, the 5G connection should arrive first in the big cities of the country and in the richest regions – the forecast is that cities with less than 30,000 inhabitants will receive 5G antennas by the end of 2029.

When it comes to smartphones, you will probably need to upgrade your device to enjoy all these benefits. The government will offer four different bands for the operation of the networks: 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5GHz and 26GHz, the latter aimed at building private networks for the industry. Thus, when operators make the service available, the consumer will need to have a cell phone able to work in these frequencies, especially in the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz, which are more popular around the world.

It is worth remembering that many of the modern devices, such as the latest releases from Apple, Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi, are already able to receive the technology, but it is worth keeping an eye on this detail when purchasing a new device.

The impact of 5G for gamers





5G technology promises to revolutionize the mobile gaming industry Photo: Reproduction

The new generation of mobile internet raises high expectations in the gaming community, both for gamers and developers. It’s not new that smartphones are the favorite platform of gamers and the low latency added with the other possibilities that come with technology should heat up the mobile development industry even more.

With the market heated, it is likely that we will even see the emergence of new genres, as there will be even more room for creation and innovation in an environment that should become more immersive and dynamic.

In addition, cloud gaming is becoming a worldwide phenomenon and should become even more evident with 5G. The offering of cloud games allows users to immediately play several titles without the need to download, and developers will be able to seek more and more quality in mobile games when problems such as latency and bandwidth are no longer a reality with the popularization of 5G.

Finally, 5G holds the promise of an even more connected and dynamic future, bringing possibilities that until now were far beyond the reality of most users. It remains to be seen how the technology will be implemented in the country and how it will impact the majority of the population.