What Congressional Leaders Think About Petrobras’ Privatization

Considered by President Jair Bolsonaro, the privatization of Petrobras is viewed with some skepticism by congressmen. Both critics and defenders of the matter claim that the proposal is just a “demagoguery” of the Planalto Palace and that it would be unfeasible to discuss it in Bolsonaro’s current term, which ends in 2022. For the state-owned company to be privatized, it is necessary that the Congress authorize.

The privatization of the oil company – and of other state-owned companies – was always in the plans of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, but he said little about the subject because Bolsonaro used to leave the company off the list of “privatizables”. Now, with the president himself speaking on the subject, Guedes began to emphasize the idea of ​​selling the company.

Recently, the minister stated that the company will be worth “zero” in 30 years, due to the reduction in the use of oil as fuel. “The president just said ‘let’s study’, and the business [a ação da Petrobras] goes up and ‘appears’ R$ 100 billion. It’s not possible to give R$ 30 billion to the weakest in a terrible moment like this, if a phrase from the president is enough for R$ 100 billion to appear, suddenly sprout on the ground. Why can’t we think boldly about this?” said the minister.

One of the possibilities considered by Planalto is the presentation of a bill that would allow the Union to start disposing of Petrobras’ shares in order to lose direct control of the company. Today, the Executive has control through 50.5% of the common shares, which give the right to vote. The proposal, however, is that the government would maintain the so-called “golden share”, which would allow it to veto certain operations and even appoint the president of the company.

The government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), confirms the Planalto Palace’s intentions, but, according to him, the debate is still initial. “The government is studying, but there is nothing definitive,” said the emedebist.

The deputy leader of the government in the Chamber, José Medeiros (Podemos-MT), argues that the government has taken a “first step” towards the discussion of privatization. “This Congress has already demonstrated that it is ready to discuss important reforms. I think Brazil needs to get rid of these sacred cows and end the monopoly. President Bolsonaro is starting a very important debate”, says Medeiros.

Allied with the government, deputy Alê Silva (PSL-MG) sees the privatization of the company as a way to end the monopoly. “That Petrobras be handed over to the private sector, that its monopoly be broken, that competition be opened up. Because only in a free market, with free trade, open to competition, it is possible to guarantee a faithful reduction in prices without the intervention of the State, which has always proved to be highly harmful”, he says.

Party leaders do not believe Planalto Palace’s intention

Defender of privatization, the leader of Novo in the Chamber, Deputy Paulo Ganime (RJ), affirms, however, that Bolsonaro’s speech was just a “trial balloon” for the government. “I’m super supportive [à privatização], but I don’t think the president of the republic. That was a trial balloon. Besides, it would be very difficult to move forward with something like this with less than a year to go before the elections”, he argues.

Along the same lines, deputy Kim Kataguiri (SP), deputy leader of the DEM, claims not to believe in the government’s intentions to sell the company. “Zero chance today. Even the president has already said that the company ‘gives too much profit’. There is no intention of privatizing the state-owned company”, he says.

In opposition, deputy Orlando Silva (SP), deputy leader of the PCdoB, affirms that “the deliveries dollarized the price of gasoline and demoralized Petrobras to sell later.” “We will never allow it”, he says.

For deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), the government is “transferring” the blame for the price of fuel to Petrobras. “They want to build common sense, and President Jair Bolsonaro, after the demagoguery of blaming the ICMS on the governors and realizing that there will be no price change, transferred it now to Petrobras and proposed its privatization,” he says.

Privately, leaders of the Centrão, the parties that make up the government’s base in Congress, also admit that there is little chance of privatization of the state-owned company going forward. “The government was unable to send even reform projects. Imagine to sell Petrobras… Next year we will have elections. Nobody is going to mess with that”, admits a congressman from the Centrão.

House and Senate Presidents Disagree on Petrobras Privatization

An eventual privatization of Petrobras is also a reason for disagreements between the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Recently, Lira stated that the discussion revolves around the “absurd monopoly of gas prices and the lack of an energy investment policy”. “This is the question that has to be asked: would it not be the case to privatize Petrobras? Wouldn’t it be time to discuss the role of Petrobras in Brazil? Is it just to distribute dividends to shareholders?”, asked Lira during an interview with CNN radio.

In the opposite direction, the president of the Senate affirmed that this “discussion of privatization of Petrobras should not come now. We don’t have to deal with this. The fuel price problem mainly involves stability. Brazil needs stability, including political stability. Everyone who is proposing the most diverse solutions could contribute to stability,” he said.

Even so, Pacheco stated that Brazil “has a very excessive number of public companies and many of them should not be public” and that “the State has no vocation to be a businessman”.