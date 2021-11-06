What games define the purchase of a PlayStation 5?

The new generation has already become the current generation of consoles and its countless benefits can already be seen not only in the titles that are on the way but also in games already available. And when it comes to PlayStation 5, some have already become indispensable in any PlayStation fan’s collection.

So, settle in and see what games available and on the way define the purchase of a PS5.

Uncharted

Image: Sony PlayStation

Sony’s already consolidated adventure franchise has it all: there are several great games, a book – Uncharted: The Fourth Maze – and even a movie that promises a lot. And if you’ve just parachuted into the franchise and don’t know where to start, know that Uncharted: Legacy Thieves Collection is on its way to PlayStation 5. Legacy, remastered for the PS5 console, with stunning detail, improved graphics and frame rates.

God of War

Kratos came back with everything. After detonating all Greek mythology in his quest for revenge, he heads to the fields of Norse mythology in search of a fresh start. After losing his new wife, Kratos now serves as mentor and protector to a son determined to earn his respect, while our protagonist is faced with an unexpected opportunity to master the anger that has long defined him. Questioning the black lineage he passed on to his son, Kratos hopes to repair the shortcomings of his past. Set in the forests, mountains and realms of Norse tradition, God of War presents a distinctly new setting with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters and gods, and is now available in an enhanced version for PlayStation 5. And the game is part of PS Plus Collection, for service subscribers.

Not to mention that God of War: Ragnarok also arrives on PS5 in 2022, which will be the conclusion of the Nordic arc of Kratos and his son Atreus. Here, they will travel across the nine realms to try to stop Ragnarok – meaning the end of the world – from happening.

The Last of Us

Here’s another unmissable PlayStation franchise that already transcends the gaming world. In addition to its must-see games – like The Last of Us and The Last of Us: Part II – the franchise has more content in its lore that you can’t miss, like its comic book and upcoming HBO Max series on the way and has none other than Pedro Pascoal (The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones).

The game takes place 20 years after a pandemic radically changed known civilization, where infected humans run wild and survivors kill themselves for food, weapons and anything they can get their hands on. Joel, a survivor, is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, from an oppressive military quarantine zone. However, what starts out as a small job soon turns into a brutal journey across the US.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a PlayStation 5 exclusive that honors what the PS5 is capable of. The duo’s first adventure in the current generation of consoles explores diverse worlds with new and old characters and plenty of freedom of choice. In addition, this is a beautiful adventure, which explores the graphics capabilities of the PS5 and is packed with hours of content, not to mention it is one of the most fun games available for PlayStation 5 so far.

deathloop

Ladies and gentlemen, here’s one of the best Game of the Year candidates in 2021. This PS5 console exclusive showcases a masterpiece created by Arkane Studios, where we have to explore a time loop of the most dazzling, meticulously designed environments and locations in an immersive gaming experience. Deathloop lets you approach each situation any way you want, where you can chase your targets across the island to end the cycle once and for all.

And if you can’t die the first time, remember, die again, take your time, as this is a real adventure worthy of your time.

Trust me, these are just a few examples of games that will make your time with your PlayStation 5 really worth your while. If you already have a PS5 or plan to buy it soon, tell us: what will your next game be?

