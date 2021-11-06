“What helped save him was the first dose,” says joinvilense after her husband had Covid-19

Marcos Cesar Denck, 41, from Joinville, had gone to São Paulo in early September as a driver for the company he works for, with branches in the state of São Paulo. The trip that wouldn’t last for many days ended up taking more than a month. That’s because Marcos spent 35 days hospitalized with Covid-19 at Hospital das Clínicas.

Hospital admission took place on September 2nd. During this period, Marcos’ health condition worsened, he was intubated and sedated, and he improved a few days later. His recovery was largely due to the vaccine, says his wife, Eliane Assing Rosa de Limas, 43. “Even the doctor said that what helped save him was the first dose,” he says.

The vaccine had been taken in early June and the second dose was scheduled for September 6th. While the symptoms were felt by Marcos on the 2nd, same date of admission.

When he felt unwell, the driver was urgently referred to medical care. The next day, Marcos received the diagnosis: he was with Covid-19. In addition, there was suspicion of pneumonia and 25% of the lung was already compromised. Comorbidity was also a concern, since he was obese.

Two days after being admitted to the hospital, Marcos was already taken to the ICU bed, he could not breathe on his own. The health condition worsened the next day, not even the oxygen mask was enough, remembers Marcos. “Unfortunately I could no longer breathe with the oxygen in the mask, my saturation was 45. That’s where the doctors told me to ‘intubate or die’”, he says.

Despite being intubated, Marcos did not show improvement in the first days. It took two weeks for Joinville, still hospitalized in São Paulo, to show improvement. It was 19 days intubated.

Hospitalized in another state, Eliane received her husband’s medical report only once a day. In the second week of hospitalization, he traveled to accompany Marcos. “I couldn’t visit him, but I knew he needed someone close to him. From that day onwards, he showed a small improvement”, recalls Eliane.

With the health situation improving, Marcos’ sedation was withdrawn on September 25th. On October 7 he returned to Joinville, transported by ambulance and already discharged from the hospital. “The doctors used to say at the beginning that his hospitalization process would be long, from 30 to 60 days. That’s if he managed to survive,” says his wife.

After 35 days of hospitalization, Marcos returns home with 30 kilos less, unable to walk or eat alone. In less than a week, mobility improved with the help of physiotherapy. Eliane says that her husband has already gone back to doing things he couldn’t do before.

For the partner, the husband was able to recover because he had the resources available, such as the vaccine, health treatment and a dedicated medical team.

“Today it is still undergoing rehabilitation, as it is a lengthy process, it requires a lot of effort, strength and a positive mind to be able to overcome all the effects after hospitalization”, says Eliane.

Eliane sees in Marcos’ experience a hope in the midst of the pandemic. “To give strength to others who are also going through this. Covid-19 is a treacherous disease”, he concludes.

Read too:

– Pfizer’s Antiviral Pill Reduces Risk of Severe Covid-19 by 89%

– Weekend will have immunization against Covid without an appointment in Joinville

– Joinville will have a mobile vaccination unit against Covid-19

– More than 70% of Santa Catarina cities do not register deaths by Covid-19 in October

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Joinville Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube