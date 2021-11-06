What should change with the end of Bolsa Família and the beginning of Auxílio Brasil?

The new family allowance, named from Brazil Aid, is expected to start being paid from November 2021. With the beginning of the new benefit, some rules will be changed. So see what changes in this transition.

Auxílio Brasil was announced by the Minister of Citizenship João Roma, in October, guaranteeing that the new income transfer program will start in November.

New Bolsa Família (Brazil Aid): what changes?

At first, the government announced that Auxílio Brasil would have a value of R$ 400 for the month of November. However, confirmation for November was a little more timid and should have readjustment of only 20% under Bolsa Família, reaching an average value of R$ 222.00.

Brazil Aid begins to be paid, according to the federal government’s forecast, on November 17, 2021. In addition to the change in the benefit amount, the government expects that more people will be part of the cash transfer program.

Another change in the transition from Bolsa Família to Auxílio Brasil is related to the request for the benefit. At Auxílio Brasil, registration is automatic and it is mandatory to be part of the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

Bolsa Família was extinct

Bolsa Família was a milestone in the government of former president Lula and benefited millions of Brazilians. On October 29, however, it was terminated after 18 years to make way for Auxílio Brasil.

In addition, the beneficiaries of the Emergency Aid, which was paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, had the last payment released on October 31st.

As a result, millions of Brazilians are without any type of benefit due to the federal government’s income distribution program.

The biggest obstacle to the cost of Brazil Aid is the definition of the funding source, since Congress has not yet approved the Precatório PEC.